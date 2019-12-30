Energy Journal: State regulators establish new drilling rules

“The APD rule finalization was not a surprise,” Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. “However, if 2019 was about creating the rule to encourage drilling in Wyoming, 2020 is about ensuring it works as advertised. This rule grants a great deal of discretion to the five members of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. It will be successful only to the extent they provide clear and consistent rulings so that operators can invest in Wyoming with certainty.”

Under the old rule, several operators with no immediate plans to drill rapidly applied for multiple permits to secure as much control as possible over a drilling spacing unit. In just three years, the commission received almost 67,800 drilling permit applications from oil and gas operators. But drilling has not kept pace with the influx of applications.

Neighboring operators or mineral owners itching to drill had few avenues to challenge the authority of operators who filed for a permit first.

Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission struggled to keep its head above water, weighed down by thousands of backlogged permit applications and protests from competing operators.