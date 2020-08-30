Energy Journal: What does the next generation envision for Wyoming's future?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I’m out reporting, I try to ask myself: “Who is missing from this story?” The question helps me pause and make sure the story I’m reporting is balanced, fair and uncovers what’s really going on.

Back in November, before the pandemic upended our lives, I found myself asking that very question. I was attending one of the Legislature’s interim-committee meetings at Casper College. Sitting in the back of the room, I listened to lawmakers debate the future of the coal industry — no small topic for the state leading the nation in coal production.

One after another I heard the opinions of lawmakers, state and county officials, lobbyists and attorneys. But I noticed that Wyoming’s next generation, the very people who will have no choice but to contend with the consequences of these energy-related decisions, were completely absent from the room.

Fast-forward several months, and the state is facing one of its most devastating financial crises in history, the pandemic appears far from abating and our energy industries are on their knees.

With even more urgency, I have been asking: What do young people in Wyoming think about all this?

Their voices matter and deserve a platform.