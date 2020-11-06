Energy Journal: Wyoming Energy Authority ramps up to build new strategy for the state

Fresh with a new director, the Wyoming Energy Authority has ambitious plans to help the state's energy sectors thrive and adapt to changing markets. Its first task: building the state's new and improved energy strategy.
As the newest governmental body to form here, the agency's mission is to diversify and grow Wyoming’s critical energy sectors, with a particular emphasis on strengthening energy industries already here and looking preparing for what's to come in the future.
That's no small task, but inaugural Executive Director Glen Murrell appears to already be well on his way to figuring it out, based on a presentation he provided to the Legislature's Joint Committee on Minerals, Business and Economic Development on Thursday.
Wyoming's energy economy has a commodity value of $15 billion each year, according to Murrell, making it the third largest in the country. Put another way, the state has an energy economy roughly equivalent to the size of Norway's.
"The undertaking is enormous," Murrell admitted when speaking to the task of developing a innovative energy strategy.
To help the agency's small team of five staff, he is currently hiring a Wyoming-based contractor to help with the heavy lift.
"It's a very large problem that we are trying to get our hands around, and we have very limited resources at the authority," Murrell said.
"(The contractor) is not developing the energy strategy," he clarified. "That's my job. They're being hired to provide manpower and skillsets."
Murrell's presentation also offered a window into what the authority will be prioritizing going forward.
When it comes to the advancement of carbon capture, sequestration and utilization, or CCUS, Murrell called for the state to "double down on it." But he also sees the technology being useful far beyond just lowering emissions at coal facilities.
"We have pursued CCUS for many years now, primarily as a mitigation technology for coal-fired power stations," he explained. "We need to think broader than that. CCUS is an enabler of decarbonizing products."
What's more, understanding the role hydrogen, natural gas, renewables, rare earth elements and coal products play in Wyoming's economy will be pivotal, he said.
"We should not be focused only on continuing our purely extractive industry," he said. "We need to find ways to not only extract the results, but then upgrade them into the various electronic components that add so much more value."
In the meantime, the agency has a new website to keep the public up to date. You can check it out at wyoenergy.org.
COAL
Rep. Liz Cheney won a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives this past week. As the third-ranking Republican in the House, Cheney’s work in Washington has also focused on lifting regulatory requirements for energy operators and funding research into alternatives for coal.
The leader of a coal technology firm with operations in Wyoming was elected to chair the National Coal Council, a federal advisory group providing guidance to the nation's energy secretary. Randall Atkins, chief executive and chairman of the company Ramaco Coal, has been a sustained advocate for advancing coal to carbon products research, or the effort to utilize coal beyond just electricity production.
OIL & GAS
A majority of Wyoming residents interviewed at the polls by the Star-Tribune on Election Day expressed strong support for President Donald Trump, and an accompanying fear that a Biden administration would spell the end of some of Wyoming’s economic and cultural pillars: oil, guns and low taxes. Nearly all emphasized the historic importance this election held for the state's energy economy.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared last month he would "transition away from the oil industry" in favor of more renewable energy sources. He later clarified his stance on oil, telling reporters: "We're getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time." The Star-Tribune investigated what a Biden presidency could mean for oil, gas and coal in Wyoming. You can read it here.
A new rule designed to ease the number of drilling applications received by the state and level the playing field for oil and gas operators appears to have worked as intended, recent data collected by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission shows. In December, the rule change went into effect. Between January and September, the commission received 2,226 applications to drill — an over 99% decrease compared to the same period last year.
WIND & SOLAR
After heated deliberation, Wyoming regulators voted to deny a renewable energy company a lease to build a wind farm on about 4,800 acres of state land in Albany County, after members of the public expressed concern the development would compromise scenic viewsheds.
Black Hills Energy plans to reduce emissions coming from its electric utility operations by 40% over the next decade to keep rates affordable for customers and adapt to a low-carbon future, according to the company. When it comes to the regulated utility's natural gas systems specifically, the company also wants to cut those emissions in half by 2040 (compared to 2005 baseline levels for its gas distribution system). Black Hills Energy is in the process of building a new 52.5 megawatt wind energy generating facility near Cheyenne called the Corriedale Wind Energy Project. But the renewable energy generated from there will be for higher volume commercial and industrial customers or government agencies who decide to opt in to the company's Renewable Ready program.
CONSERVATION & PUBLIC LAND
A group of federal agencies have advanced a years-old plan to build an ambitious network of energy infrastructure corridors across the West. The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Energy released a report outlining a revised plan for bulking up the nation’s electricity transmission infrastructure and power grid. If the West-wide Energy Corridor is ultimately approved, many of the designated paths would snake throughout Wyoming.
A cohort of Wyoming scientists and policy experts have delivered their recommendations on what the state needs to do to address the rise in invasive plant species. Published in a report last week, the analysis marks the latest development in Gov. Mark Gordon’s invasive terrestrial plant species initiative. The 40-page report offers the governor a suite of recommendations to consider on the issue, but particularly underlined the “sense of urgency” behind addressing invasive plants in the Equality State.
Quote of the week
“Rarely are things black and white in this world, but in particular with this issue. This is why it comes to a board. This is why there’s discussion around it. This is why we have the opportunity to think much more broadly than through the very narrow lens as a landowner. I so appreciated the public comments as well as the comments and concerns raised by colleagues on the board and staff.”
— State Superintendent Jillian Balow on leasing state land to the Rail Tie wind project in Albany County
