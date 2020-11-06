Energy Journal: Wyoming Energy Authority ramps up to build new strategy for the state

Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared last month he would "transition away from the oil industry" in favor of more renewable energy sources. He later clarified his stance on oil, telling reporters: "We're getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time." The Star-Tribune investigated what a Biden presidency could mean for oil, gas and coal in Wyoming. You can read it here.

A new rule designed to ease the number of drilling applications received by the state and level the playing field for oil and gas operators appears to have worked as intended, recent data collected by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission shows. In December, the rule change went into effect. Between January and September, the commission received 2,226 applications to drill — an over 99% decrease compared to the same period last year.

