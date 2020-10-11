Energy Journal: Wyoming's Public Service Commission finds utility's plan deficient

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s true. There has been substantial coverage stirred by this investigation.

Skeptics of the investigation bemoaned the substantial resources and time the rigorous inquiry required. Some said it would lead the commission astray from its decades-old mission. Others worried the commission’s directives could end up costing ratepayers more later on (for instance, if it required PacifiCorp to slow down its investment in renewable energy in favor of keeping Wyoming coal plants running with carbon capture). Defenders of the investigation had worthy concerns too: PacifiCorp had a responsibility to consider the impacts its plan had on communities who have kept the coal plants running for generations, they said.

In my eyes, the heated debate generated throughout this extended investigative process was warranted and vital, especially given the crossroads Wyoming sits at. As the state grapples with how to adapt to the new ways the nation uses power, ample time for residents’ and stakeholders’ comments, not to mention press coverage, are vital components of this public process. In the coming weeks, I will be reporting more on the details of the order, and what it could mean for the state.