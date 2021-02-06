Energy Journal: Wyoming's wind energy capacity almost doubled in 2020

The wind energy sector in the U.S. shattered records in 2020, recording its biggest year yet in terms of new capacity added to the grid.

Last year, 16,913 megawatts of new wind power capacity was installed in the U.S. — an 85% increase compared to 2019. That’s according to a new quarterly report compiled by the American Clean Power Association on Thursday.

Wyoming played a big part in helping the country’s wind energy fleet reach new heights.

In 2020, the state installed 1,123 megawatts of wind power, nearly doubling its capacity.

When it comes to new wind capacity added in last year’s fourth quarter, Wyoming ranked second nationwide, after Texas. The Equality State added 895 megawatts of new wind energy capacity to the grid during that three-month period alone.

A significant portion of the development was led by the state’s largest utility, Rocky Mountain Power.

As a majority of Wyoming counties reported dramatic declines in tax revenue, sales and use taxes poured into Carbon County last year, largely thanks to wind projects.