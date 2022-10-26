Energy prices bring unexpected windfall for Wyoming

Wyoming’s had a much better fiscal year than expected.

After a shaky couple of years, the state braced for more of the same in 2022. But unexpectedly high energy prices — particularly oil and natural gas — helped state revenue outperform predictions made at the start of this year, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) announced Wednesday.

Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned in a written statement that “this welcome news is not cause for excessive celebration or reason to relax our fiscal conservatism. We must remember that there has been a lot of volatility in our mineral revenues over the past few years, and that remains a concern for our future.”

International pressures still on the horizon at the start of 2022 turned it into an exceptional year for the Wyoming economy.

Uncertainty and fuel shortages in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up the price of oil and then natural gas, commodities already in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And soaring — and sustained — demand for coal has also kept its price higher than any time in the last decade.

“As the global economy picks up steam or decelerates, energy use will go with it,” said Patrick Fleming, chief investment officer for the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office and a member of CREG.

Geopolitical risk is still elevating oil prices, Fleming said. But fears of recession are introducing downward pressure, too.

The CREG report found that during the last fiscal year, the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account, the primary accounts used to pay for state programs and services, collected $329.4 million more than expected: an additional $109.4 million from federal mineral royalties, $103.5 million from severance taxes, $49.4 million from sales and use taxes and $45.8 million from investment income.

Oil contributed 43.7% of Wyoming’s severance taxes during the 2022 fiscal year, followed by 34.5% from natural gas, 19.2% from coal and 2.6% from other minerals (including trona), according to CREG.

The report identified oil as “Wyoming’s leading revenue contributor” and warned that while the trona industry is forecast to remain relatively stable, production of both natural gas and coal — each buoyed temporarily by their recent surge in price — will likely start to decline again within the next several years as prices come back down.

It also warned that “Wyoming’s state revenue streams are volatile,” and over the last couple of years the trend “has become even more pronounced and is unlikely to abate.”

Since 2020, the report added, “Wyoming has experienced two opposite amplitudes of the proverbial revenue pendulum. External factors, including, but not limited to, geopolitical events, changes in energy markets and demand preferences, weather, available infrastructure and infrastructure outages, world financial markets, pandemics, monetary policy, federal regulations, and federal fiscal policies, continue to dramatically influence fluctuations in revenue.”

The reason the state is so susceptible to such shifts, Fleming said, is that Wyoming has three key revenue streams — investments, mineral production and sales and use tax — and the first two aren’t stable.

“Unfortunately, it’s cyclical with the economy,” Fleming said. “As the economy slows, we get less income.”

“The good news is we built up a significant amount of reserves,” he added. The state’s rainy day fund “has grown significantly, which will help cushion the blow for when you have a weaker economy and lower receipts.”