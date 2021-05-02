Energy researchers, operators hope to store carbon underground in Wyoming

A team at UW is therefore researching how to make geologically storing millions of tons of carbon dioxide per year underground both commercially and environmentally feasible.

To date, Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project has received over $26 million in federal funding. About $11 million is dedicated to field work in Campbell County. Plus, the program has created 12 paid, full-time jobs for research scientists at the University of Wyoming, and about a dozen graduate students in six different departments on campus, according to Scott Quillinan, director of the Center for Economic Geology Research at UW’s School of Energy Resources. He’s also one of the principal investigators on the CarbonSAFE project.

Providing primacy over Class VI injection wells to Wyoming will benefit the CarbonSAFE project, Holly Krutka, the executive director of the School of Energy Resources, told the Star-Tribune after the EPA announcement EPA last year.

It could even give Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project an edge over sister projects around the country, she said. Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project is actively working on permits to store carbon underground in Wyoming.