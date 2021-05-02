Energy researchers, operators hope to store carbon underground in Wyoming

This past year, Wyoming moved one step closer to commercializing the injection and storage of carbon dioxide underground. Proponents of the process say it could play a critical role in reducing carbon emissions nationwide.
In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it would allow Wyoming regulators to take the lead in regulating underground injection wells used to store carbon dioxide long term.
The decision effectively granted the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality primacy to monitor class VI injection wells. This class applies to wells depositing carbon dioxide deep underground in rock formations.
State regulators will have the ability to both craft and enforce regulations to protect drinking water sources during the construction and use of these wells, as required under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Wyoming is one of just two states able to implement its own regulations on this class of injection wells, with North Dakota having received permission from the EPA in 2018.
The Equality State already has primacy on all other injection well classes.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said the regulatory primacy would aid the state’s overall effort to keep coal-fired power plants burning and coal miners employed through the support of carbon capture research.
The transition from federal to state primacy on these wells has been years in the making.
Wyoming had to apply for primacy and demonstrate it was equipped to enforce regulations in concert with established federal laws.
Those interested in obtaining a Class VI well permit can now apply.
“As part of Wyoming’s primacy application process, a permit application was drafted and is available for interested parties to complete and submit,” Keith Guille, public information officer at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, said in a statement in early April. “To date, we have received some questions regarding the application process, but have not received any applications for Class VI wells.”
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources is already forging ahead with a program that will use of Class VI injection wells in an upcoming phase. CarbonSAFE is a Department of Energy flagship program focused on commercializing carbon storage.
A team at UW is therefore researching how to make geologically storing millions of tons of carbon dioxide per year underground both commercially and environmentally feasible.
To date, Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project has received over $26 million in federal funding. About $11 million is dedicated to field work in Campbell County. Plus, the program has created 12 paid, full-time jobs for research scientists at the University of Wyoming, and about a dozen graduate students in six different departments on campus, according to Scott Quillinan, director of the Center for Economic Geology Research at UW’s School of Energy Resources. He’s also one of the principal investigators on the CarbonSAFE project.
Providing primacy over Class VI injection wells to Wyoming will benefit the CarbonSAFE project, Holly Krutka, the executive director of the School of Energy Resources, told the Star-Tribune after the EPA announcement EPA last year.
It could even give Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project an edge over sister projects around the country, she said. Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project is actively working on permits to store carbon underground in Wyoming.
“Just recently, there has been more interest than ever in carbon storage,” Quillinan told the Star-Tribune. He attributes the increased attention on the technology to the change in federal administration, the extension of associated tax credits and states like California instituting low carbon fuel standards.
“Now in Wyoming, we’ve been working on carbon storage for over a decade,” he added. “We’ve identified where the best reservoirs are and our Legislature has built the legal framework. Wyoming is way ahead of the game. I think a lot of companies will be looking to Wyoming first for those first type of commercial projects.”
During a March 23 panel on Class VI injection well permitting hosted by the School of Energy Resources, Krutka underlined the importance of carbon capture and related technology, like sequestration, for Wyoming.
“Carbon capture use and storage is a huge opportunity for the state and we’re working really hard (to make) that opportunity become a reality,” she said.
Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry and the environment at @camillereports