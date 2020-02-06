Energy school had ‘informal’ budget-pitch meeting with JAC

Northam and other SER officials spoke to the committee for anywhere between three and four hours, according to multiple attendees, further outlining their research projects and fielding questions. Mohammad Piri, a renowned SER professor of petroleum engineering, also discussed a $5 million request for oil and gas research in his department, attendees said.

The requested money would be used to pursue ideas SER says could either slow the closure of coal plants or develop innovative new coal products as thermal coal burning declines. Researchers requested $8.8 million to advance a list of potential new uses of coal ranging from coal-based asphalt for roads to coal building materials.

The school also initially asked for $18.7 million from the state to capture an equal amount of federal funding for an experimental coal-burning power plant where carbon dioxide emissions would be easier to capture. SER subsequently dropped that request down to $12 million, Northam said.

Northam left the December budget hearing in Cheyenne feeling that “there was very little support for … either of the two big requests because they [JAC members] said they didn’t know enough.”