Enhanced oil recovery giant Denbury Resources files for bankruptcy

Denbury declined to provide the specific number of workers currently employed in Wyoming. But according to a 2019 annual report, the company employed 806 workers across about a half dozen states.

With operations across the Rocky Mountain and Gulf Coast regions, Denbury has led tertiary oil recovery efforts at some fields in Wyoming.

In a process known as enhanced oil recovery, operators inject pressurized carbon dioxide into reservoirs to remove the remaining oil that traditional drilling processes did not extract.

In 2011, Denbury secured a working interest to develop the Grieve field, approximately 45 miles outside of Casper, according to Mark Watson, supervisor of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. In 2018, the company began injecting carbon dioxide to extract oil at the site. Last year, Denbury produced nearly 93,000 barrels of oil from the Grieve field, according to data collected by the state.

But Denbury's oil production at the field dramatically slowed down this past April and came to a sudden halt in May around the time prices for oil tanked due to the precipitous drop in fuel demand worldwide.