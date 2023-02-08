Environmental groups are rejoining the legal fight between Wyoming and the Biden administration over oil and gas leasing.

After losing its first attempt to challenge delayed oil and gas lease sales late last summer, the state — along with the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and the Western Energy Alliance — opted not to appeal and instead start over in December with a new lawsuit.

Earthjustice and the Western Environmental Law Center, which represented 21 environmental groups backing the U.S. Department of the Interior in the previous case, filed a motion on Wednesday to intervene again, this time on behalf of 17.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming ruled in September that the Bureau of Land Management legally postponed the state’s planned March 2021 oil and gas lease sale in order to redo required environmental reviews — and didn’t violate a clause in the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 requiring it to offer leases at least quarterly in every state “where eligible lands are available.”

The Biden administration postponed every onshore lease sale until June 2022. But Skavdahl determined that the state and industry lawsuits didn’t apply to any federal actions taken after they were filed — in January and March of 2021, respectively.

So Wyoming and its industry allies sued again.

“BLM’s decision to cancel lease sales sure seems to be a violation of both the letter and the spirit of the law,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a December statement. “I firmly believe the pause in lease sales was politically driven and not based in law or fact.”

The environmental groups — many of which also sued over that June lease sale — see the government’s actions on leasing differently.

“Last year, the court affirmed the Bureau of Land Management’s authority to postpone oil and gas lease sales in order to make certain they adhere to the law,” said Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney at the Western Environmental Law Center, said in a statement. “The court should shut down Wyoming and the oil and gas industry’s transparent attempt to circumvent this basic principle.”

No federal lease sale has occurred in Wyoming since last June. The federal government has announced plans for at least two more this year.