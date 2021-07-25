Environmental leaders demand justice for rural ratepayers

“Nationwide, these rural electric co-ops provide power to more than 90% of the persistent poverty counties in rural America,” Dyar said. “The places that are most struggling are also served by a rural electric co-op. Most of those folks, including large segments of our own territory here, are very coal-heavy in terms of their power supply. And the challenge has become, a lot of these coal plants are becoming uneconomic relative to new advanced, cheaper, cleaner technologies.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming produced more than 40% of the nation’s coal last year. It houses 18 coal mines and seven coal plants. As coal demand declined and production slowed, severance taxes dwindled and jobs disappeared — and, for many of the hardest-hit communities, energy bills went up.

“Of course there's interest in keeping coal going as long as possible, just because of the revenue of the jobs, and it's very daunting to think about replacing that in your economy,” Anderson said. “There isn't an answer. I mean, there just isn't. There's a thousand answers, and some of them may work. Some of them might not work.”

The sooner communities start to accept that coal is declining, the more likely they will be to find effective solutions to the economic challenges they face now, she said.