Environmental leaders demand justice for rural ratepayers

The energy economy is changing. Western environmental leaders want to make sure the communities served by rural electric cooperatives don’t get left behind.
On Thursday night, a panel of environmental leaders convened by the Sierra Club weighed in on the importance, and complexity, of alleviating the high energy costs borne by rural ratepayers in Wyoming and surrounding states.
The panelists called for rural electricity issues to be addressed in President Joe Biden’s federal infrastructure package — which they characterized as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for transformation in the energy sector.
In Wyoming, rural electric cooperatives face some of the highest power rates in the state, said panelist Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council.
Electric cooperatives are utilities owned by their customers. Many such suppliers were originally established to provide power to rural communities beyond the reach of city-based, investor-owned utilities. Some then formed larger cooperatives, like the Tri-State Generation & Transmission Organization, which serves eight distribution cooperatives in Wyoming and 34 others throughout Colorado, New Mexico and Nebraska.
Tri-State’s customers are among the many low-income, rural communities facing disproportionate energy burdens and billions of collective dollars in coal debt, said Joel Dyar, regional organizer for clean and renewable energy at the Western Colorado Alliance, during the panel.
“Nationwide, these rural electric co-ops provide power to more than 90% of the persistent poverty counties in rural America,” Dyar said. “The places that are most struggling are also served by a rural electric co-op. Most of those folks, including large segments of our own territory here, are very coal-heavy in terms of their power supply. And the challenge has become, a lot of these coal plants are becoming uneconomic relative to new advanced, cheaper, cleaner technologies.”
Wyoming produced more than 40% of the nation’s coal last year. It houses 18 coal mines and seven coal plants. As coal demand declined and production slowed, severance taxes dwindled and jobs disappeared — and, for many of the hardest-hit communities, energy bills went up.
“Of course there's interest in keeping coal going as long as possible, just because of the revenue of the jobs, and it's very daunting to think about replacing that in your economy,” Anderson said. “There isn't an answer. I mean, there just isn't. There's a thousand answers, and some of them may work. Some of them might not work.”
The sooner communities start to accept that coal is declining, the more likely they will be to find effective solutions to the economic challenges they face now, she said.
Some ratepayers, like panelist Tim Wheeler, began advocating years ago for more agency over their energy decisions.
For Tim, who now serves on the La Plata Electric Association Board of Directors, persistence helped. But federal support for rural electric co-ops’ renewable energy development is necessary, too, he said.
“We have to move more quickly towards this cleaner, less expensive energy, but how to do so and pay down these stranded assets, the debt, and funding a just transition for the people who have built careers in these industries, is a really key question,” he said. “If there isn't federal support, or some philanthropist comes along and helps pay for that, it's going to be on the backs of the ratepayers.”
Evan Jurkovich, Tri-State’s manager of energy policy and federal affairs, responded to the concerns raised during the panel by emphasizing the cooperative’s desire to communicate openly with its members.
Funding for renewable energy projects can be difficult to come by, and Tri-State would welcome federal support, Jurkovich told the panelists.
“It's really hard to replace the jobs of a coal plant, as has come up before,” he said. “But Tri-State is really interested in doing its part, and as we can find ways to invest in those areas through our energy transition, to help replace some of that tax base, to find those opportunities.”