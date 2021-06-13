Expert confident in safety of newly announced Wyoming nuclear plant

The way the Natrium SMR stores the energy it creates makes it more accident-proof too. The reactor that Wyoming is getting can store energy in molten sodium pools for long periods of time, which makes the reactor much less susceptible to meltdowns.

What this means in practice is if the temperature of the reactor increases, the reactor is designed to naturally reduce power early enough that it will have a considerable amount of time to respond to any unusual event before anything dangerous can happen, a TerraPower spokesperson explained.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to natural disasters, the Natrium SMR is already at a much lower risk for accidents than older reactors. Take Fukushima for example: One of the major causes for that nuclear disaster was the damage to the external energy sources and the lack of human intervention, neither of which the Natrium SMR uses. A Fukushima-like event could not happen with the nuclear power plant Wyoming is getting, according to Buongiorno.

“For this system, that accident is physically impossible because there are no engineered safety systems that can be disabled by flood,” he said.