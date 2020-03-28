When it comes to the mammoth machines transforming wind into electricity, technological advancements have exploded in the past half-century, arguably revolutionizing the electricity grid.

But wind power still produced just 6.5 percent of the nation’s electricity in 2018. That’s not to say wind energy is dead. In fact, likely the opposite. Innovations in the field of wind energy science could catapult the renewable resource into the top ranks of energy markets.

Wind and solar energy could provide one-third to half of the country’s electricity demand by 2050, several scientists predict. Low-carbon fuel sources will also be a critical part of the country’s energy portfolio as public concerns about human-driven climate change mount. What’s more, costs for wind energy have achieved parity with other, prolific energy sources, with costs for wind hovering around $0.04 per kilowatt-hour.

The hurdles faced by the industry writ large will require the expertise from a whole suite of disciplines. That’s according to a paper published recently by a couple dozen scientists, including University of Wyoming’s own wind expert Jonathan Naughton.

“The argument in the article is that we need a new focus and path, which is called wind energy science,” Naughton said. “Wind moving forward is not a single discipline.”

Naughton and his fellow authors outline a set of challenges facing the increasingly cross-disciplinary terrain that is wind energy science — from global weather effects and electric system functionality to turbine dynamics. To improve the performance of wind turbines, several puzzles need to be researched, but it’s doable, Naughton said.

“It’s not like this is an insurmountable obstacle,” he noted.

Naughton provided the example of aerospace science, a field of study that fuses the knowledge of electrical, civil and mechanical engineers.

Wind energy science will require a similar open-minded approach and what the authors of the report called a “physics across an increasingly large range of spatial and temporal scales in the atmosphere.”

Here are the three challenges Naughton and his colleagues say the field of wind energy science still needs to wrestle with:

Challenge No. 1: How does the wind blow?

Americans wake up in the morning and have several options at their fingertips to check the weather. But scientists still have yet to fully grasp the fickle behavior of the wind. That’s especially the case with low-level winds, or the winds closest to the earth’s surface.

Low-level wind doesn’t have much of a role in influencing the weather. Yet what wind is doing in the first 2,000 feet from the ground, also called the boundary layer, is critical to wind energy scientists. This zone near the surface happens to be right where wind turbines operate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“These low-level winds — where turbines operate — is still an area that we really don’t understand very well,” Naughton said. “As you can imagine, it has a huge impact on wind plant development.”

Take blustery Wyoming as an example: the landscape — often considered one of the best resources for wind energy — has a plethora of valleys, ridges, mountains and other landforms that make the way wind blows incredibly variable.

“How winds behave around those (landforms) is really tough to understand,” Naughton said. “What we want to do is expand our knowledge of how winds behave at these lower levels. If we understand that better, we can develop wind farms and wind turbines better.”

Scientists can measure wind speeds using meteorological towers or radar technology. A recent technology known as Lidar System has enabled scientists to measure wind remotely. But more research is needed.

Challenge No. 2: A complete makeover in design

Wyoming’s first wind farm, installed in 1999, flaunted around 68 wind turbines spinning in Carbon County. The owner of the fleet, Rocky Mountain Power, announced last year it would upgrade the wind farm by replacing the turbines. Thanks to technological advancements, the company installed just about a dozen turbines, albeit much more powerful and taller. That’s because wind blades, generators and the towers have only grown in scale and efficiency.

“These are enormous, enormous machines,” Naughton said.

Power Company of Wyoming is planning to open the largest wind farm in the world on Wyoming soil. The company plans to install 396 turbines in the second phase of wind development for the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Project. The fleet will produce 1,500 megawatts of capacity. In comparison, for phase one of the project, the company has plans to install 500 turbines for that same amount of capacity (1,500 megawatts), according to Kara Choquette, Power Company of Wyoming’s communication director.

“Power Company of Wyoming has not yet identified the turbine models or vendors that would be used, and we won’t until closer to the time when the turbines themselves would be installed a few years from now,” she said in an email.

Blades are about 90 percent lighter than their predecessors from the 1980s, if scaled to today’s length. These design elements are constantly being improved and updated as wind turbines increase in size to perfect the physics of turning the machines in near constant rotation or movement into consumable energy.

The catch for scientists is to continue innovating these wind turbines to be as efficient as possible, without hiking up the price to keep parity with other fuel sources, Naughton said.

Challenge No. 3: Looking toward a modern grid

Wind energy has to be fully reliable and meet the intensive demand of the electric grid too, the report concluded.

When people reach for a light switch, they expect a light to come on in turn. But wind can be somewhat unpredictable. Integrating wind energy into existing electric grids also poses a challenge for wind energy scientists. In other words, the way we think about the grid will also need to change, according to Naughton.

“Wind must provide more predictable and controllable power as well as services that support grid reliability stability and formation,” the report states. “Wind power plants today can support many of the needs of the current grid, but additional research is needed to address how wind plants of the future and the their special attributes can be used to service the demands of a converter-based grid.”

Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry at @camillereports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.