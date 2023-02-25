A sweeping set of changes to Wyoming’s carbon capture mandates won’t make it to the governor’s desk this year.

Senate File 142, which some in the state saw as the year’s most significant energy bill, died in the House Appropriations Committee on Friday after lawmakers failed to advance the measure before the chamber’s deadline.

It would’ve required the state’s largest coal units — 300 megawatts or larger — to be made available to buyers interested in capturing the carbon produced there, if they would otherwise be shut down before 2034.

“It is, I would say, more aggressive than the legislation we passed a few years ago,” the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, told the Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

Bills passed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 already require public utilities in Wyoming to try to sell their coal plants before retiring them, prove that coal closures won’t harm ratepayers or grid reliability and do their best to install carbon capture, and let them charge ratepayers for some of the costs of installing carbon capture.

But a handful of private companies have been trying for years to buy parts of the Dave Johnston and Jim Bridger coal plants from Rocky Mountain Power without much success. Glenrock Energy, the most visible potential customer, wants to use carbon dioxide captured at Dave Johnston to boost oil production at the nearby Big Muddy oilfield.

So far, the utility hasn’t been interested. Scott hoped to change that.

His 45-page bill prompted hours of debate in the Senate and entered the House of Representatives accompanied by nine pages of amendments. And if its House committee — which spent almost three hours on the bill — hadn’t run out of time, it likely would’ve accumulated even more.

Scott emphasized before the Appropriations Committee that the bill would preserve coal jobs and safeguard one of the state’s biggest industries. It’d become a realistic strategy over the last couple of years, he argued, because of how much the market for captured carbon has improved. Oil prices are up, and the federal Inflation Reduction Act, passed last August, hiked carbon capture subsidies.

The bill, he said, “is the free-enterprise approach to carbon capture.”

Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy, the state’s public electric utilities, both of which are actively studying the viability of installing carbon capture in compliance with 2020’s House Bill 200, opposed the bill. So did environmental groups, including the Powder River Basin Resource Council, which argued the attempt would have been flagrant government overreach.

According to Scott, the bill would have prevented ratepayers’ electric bills from going up. But as “carbon capture compliance” surcharges start to appear for Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy customers, not everyone was buying it.

The utilities and the Wyoming Public Service Commission have warned repeatedly that other states may refuse to pay taxes or fees that Wyoming lawmakers impose to fund carbon capture or make more money from renewables.

Randall Luthi, Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief energy adviser, told the Appropriations Committee on Wednesday that the governor still backs lawmakers’ ongoing efforts to save the coal industry and believes the three previous bills have been effective.

“It just concerns me that we’re maybe getting just a bit of the cart just a little bit ahead of the horse on this,” Luthi said.

As utilities and regulators continue to figure out how to comply with the existing laws, he said, the many state entities working on carbon capture issues should “use the interim to assess where we are with carbon capture, evaluate the federal tax changes and chart the course for the next generation of capture points.”

The Appropriations Committee adjourned Wednesday night without formally considering any of the amendments suggested during public testimony. That was the last time it considered the bill.