Fallen power lines caused outage that left 4,500 without electricity amid cold snap

Fallen power lines were responsible for a pair of outages that affected almost 4,500 Casper households and businesses late Wednesday, electric utility Rocky Mountain Power said.

High winds are one of the biggest hazards that power lines face, according to utility spokesperson Jona Whitesides. The record cold that hit Wyoming earlier in the day left its grid especially vulnerable.

“When we get some moisture on these lines, and then you get extremely cold temperatures, you can get some freezing on there,” Whitesides said. “That can deteriorate the line so that when those winds do pick up ... you have a greater chance of those things breaking or coming down.”

The first outage was reported at about 8:30 p.m. It occurred after power lines fell along two city blocks, knocking out electricity for 2,143 Rocky Mountain Power customers in south Casper.

The second, caused by a single fallen line on the west side, was reported around 10 p.m. and impacted 2,338 customers.

The outages occurred amid the coldest night in recent memory for Casper. Temperatures had fallen to about 20 below zero at the time. They bottomed out just before sunrise at minus 42 degrees.

Crews resolved both outages around 2 a.m. on Friday. Combined, they marked one of the largest, and longest, blackouts to hit Casper in the last several years.

The frigid conditions that caused the power system to fail also complicated repair efforts, Whitesides said.

But the utility was aware of the risk — and equipped to respond.

“Extreme weather is just one of those things that we make sure that we have the right crews on standby, that we've got people ready to go, knowing that we are probably going to experience some of those outages,” he said.

About 1,800 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Riverton also lost electricity Wednesday night due to a damaged power line.

Whitesides pointed to the utility’s recommendation that households prepare emergency kits — containing essentials like water, nonperishable food, flashlights and blankets — to have on hand in case of winter blackouts.

For households that have generators, knowing how to use it safely and staying up to date on maintenance are also key.

“Sometimes weather events do come, and they can affect the power, and so we just want to make sure people are prepared,” he said. “Knowing that we will get our crews out there as quickly as possible to restore, but in the meantime, that make them more comfortable.”

