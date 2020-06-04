Fate of Wyoming's upcoming oil and gas lease sale unknown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A slew of oil and gas lease sales across the West have been postponed in recent weeks by the Bureau of Land Management. The quarterly auctions of public land for energy development have been postponed one-by-one in New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and Colorado.

But the fate of Wyoming’s upcoming June 22 lease sale remains unknown. A spokesman for the BLM told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday there were no updates on the status of the state’s lease sale. The agency plans to open 135 parcels totaling approximately 170,000 acres to bids.

“All of our actions, including comment periods and lease sales, are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis and adjustments are being made to ensure we are allowing for proper public input, while protecting the health and safety of the public and our employees,” the BLM spokesman said in a May statement shortly after New Mexico’s sale was postponed.

“Using an all-of-the-above approach to energy development, we are helping to meet our nation’s growing energy needs by facilitating development and letting free market forces work after the resource is extracted by companies who sell these commodities,” he added.