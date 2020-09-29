Federal court backs decision to block Peabody and Arch proposed joint venture

A federal court announced on Tuesday it would uphold the Federal Trade Commission's decision to block a proposed joint venture by leading coal firms Peabody Energy Corp. and Arch Resources Inc, in a move that could have widespread implications for coal production in the Powder River Basin.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri affirmed the federal government's decision to stop the joint venture due to concerns it could stifle competition, according to Peabody.
"We are deeply disappointed with the court's decision as the intense all-fuels competition is clearly apparent to us," Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow said in a statement. "Our focus now is on continuing to be the low-cost (Powder River Basin) coal provider to best compete against natural gas and subsidized renewables. We remain committed to ensuring our customers continue to have access to a reliable and affordable fuel source."
In February, the FTC filed a preliminary injunction to stop Peabody and Arch’s attempt to combine their coal operations under one roof. The two companies operate five coal mines in Wyoming and hoped to join ventures and reduce costs. The two coal firms control about two-thirds of the southern Powder River Basin’s coal reserves, making them the biggest players in the basin.
But the FTC, charged with protecting consumers, is concerned the move could stifle competition and hurt the public by hiking up prices for coal.
The coal operators said the joint venture would increase their cost competitiveness and help them survive.
Coal’s ranking in the power generation market has been under siege in recent years with the expansion of affordable natural gas and renewable energy. The joint venture would save the companies roughly $120 million each year for the next decade during a time when the firms must operate amidst thermal coal’s brutal market conditions, the firms argued.
Production losses in coal country have significant consequences for the state — heightening unemployment and exacerbating revenue shortfalls.
Gov. Mark Gordon opposed the FTC’s decision back in February, calling the decision “a nail into an industry which is struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace.” He also cited the potential job losses at coal mines in the basin if controlled consolidation does not occur.
In an amicus curiae brief filed in the U.S. District Court earlier this year, the state of Wyoming argued a combined Peabody and Arch venture would likely translate into more stability and certainty for the coal-dependent state. Overcapacity in the basin (or too many coal operators vying for too few customers) has sent five firms operating in the Powder River Basin into bankruptcy since 2015.
Peabody owns the North Antelope Rochelle mine, the largest coal mine in the country. Arch Resources owns neighboring Black Thunder. In addition to these two mammoth mines, the joint venture would include the Rawhide, Caballo and Coal Creek mines in the Powder River Basin, as well as a pair of mines in Colorado.
The Powder River Basin’s coal sector has struggled to maintain its dominant position in the electricity generation market in the past decade. Though the basin still pumps out roughly 40% of the nation’s coal, production volumes have tumbled. A decade ago, Wyoming’s coal epicenter produced over 400 million tons of the commodity. Last year, the basin’s mines pumped out much less, just 267 million tons.
Fifteen years ago, coal was responsible for generating about 50% of the country’s electricity. Last year, coal’s contributions were half that amount. Coal-fired power plants have started to shut down, chipping away at what demand for coal there is.
This story will be updated.
