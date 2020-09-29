Federal court backs decision to block Peabody and Arch proposed joint venture

But the FTC, charged with protecting consumers, is concerned the move could stifle competition and hurt the public by hiking up prices for coal.

The coal operators said the joint venture would increase their cost competitiveness and help them survive.

Coal’s ranking in the power generation market has been under siege in recent years with the expansion of affordable natural gas and renewable energy. The joint venture would save the companies roughly $120 million each year for the next decade during a time when the firms must operate amidst thermal coal’s brutal market conditions, the firms argued.

Production losses in coal country have significant consequences for the state — heightening unemployment and exacerbating revenue shortfalls.

Gov. Mark Gordon opposed the FTC’s decision back in February, calling the decision “a nail into an industry which is struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace.” He also cited the potential job losses at coal mines in the basin if controlled consolidation does not occur.