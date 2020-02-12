Federal fund could boost Wyoming's ailing uranium industry

“This buying program was necessary because the uranium industry was literally disappearing,” he said. “Certainly (the funding) is not going to restart all the uranium mines at once, but it does provide demand and it provides demand that is not there right now.”

If approved, the reserve fund could revive production at two uranium mines in the country, according to the Department of Energy.

Since arriving in office, Gov. Mark Gordon has also stood by the struggling industry, going so far as to write a letter to Trump in September. He urged the president and his nuclear fuel working group to consider Wyoming’s plight.

The governor lauded the Trump administration’s decision to propose funding for domestic uranium Tuesday morning.

“The uranium industry is vital to Wyoming and the national security of the United States,” Gordon said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “I support President Trump’s bold and forward-thinking proposal to establish a domestic uranium reserve.”