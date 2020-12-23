Federal government OKs giant oil and gas project for Converse County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team of five energy firms behind the proposal include Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy, EOG Resources Inc. and Northwoods Energy.

Though the federal government signed off on the plan this week, several additional steps will still need to be taken before drilling can begin. Operators will need to obtain certain leases, conduct site-specific reviews and apply for permits. How fast operators also break ground will depend on the price of oil too.

Since the federal analysis of the vast development project began nearly a decade ago, there have been multiple booms and busts in oil and gas markets. This year, the price for oil has tanked under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and a global glut in oil. Though prices have slightly rebounded, the future of a massive drilling project like this one hangs in the air.

But Wyoming lawmakers have expressed sustained support for the ambitious undertaking, citing the promise of up to 8,000 jobs and the potential for state and federal revenue to the tune of $18 billion to $28 billion. Many have been pushing to have the federal government complete its review before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.