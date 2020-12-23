Federal government OKs giant oil and gas project for Converse County

In a highly anticipated decision, the Bureau of Land Management issued a record of decision in favor of a massive oil and gas project proposed for Converse County on Wednesday.
Five oil and gas companies will now be able to take the next step in their plan to drill 5,000 wells across about 1.5 million acres of land in eastern Wyoming over the next several years.
The final environmental review, published in July, allowed for the construction of up to 5,000 wells, 1,500 miles of gas gathering pipelines and 900 miles of water pipelines, along with roads, electrical lines and other infrastructure. New surface disturbance could take place on 3.5% of the proposed project area, about 52,667 acres of federal, state and private land.
After public comment and a consistency review by Wyoming's governor, the federal government approved the project.
The BLM also moved to support an amendment to the area’s resource management plan, that will lift “timing limitation stipulations,” currently in place to protect non-eagle raptors. The revision would provide operators with the option to drill year-round, if they meet certain criteria. Doing so builds in more predictability and certainty for operators, project proponents said.
The team of five energy firms behind the proposal include Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy, EOG Resources Inc. and Northwoods Energy.
Though the federal government signed off on the plan this week, several additional steps will still need to be taken before drilling can begin. Operators will need to obtain certain leases, conduct site-specific reviews and apply for permits. How fast operators also break ground will depend on the price of oil too.
Since the federal analysis of the vast development project began nearly a decade ago, there have been multiple booms and busts in oil and gas markets. This year, the price for oil has tanked under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and a global glut in oil. Though prices have slightly rebounded, the future of a massive drilling project like this one hangs in the air.
But Wyoming lawmakers have expressed sustained support for the ambitious undertaking, citing the promise of up to 8,000 jobs and the potential for state and federal revenue to the tune of $18 billion to $28 billion. Many have been pushing to have the federal government complete its review before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Earlier this month, Gordon completed a consistency review of a final environmental impact statement and resource management plan amendment — two intensive federal regulatory processes associated with the Converse County Oil and Gas Project.
"This Record of Decision (ROD) is the culmination of years of work between the Bureau of Land Management, the State of Wyoming and the oil and gas industry. This decision establishes what has been my goal from the beginning– to provide actual year round drilling opportunities," said Gov. Mark Gordon in a statement. "It sets the framework for hundreds of jobs for Wyoming and ensures proper safeguards for the protection of our wildlife in the project area. I look forward to seeing this project and year-round drilling come to fruition in Wyoming."
This story will be updated.
