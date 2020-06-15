Federal government postpones Wyoming oil and gas lease sale

For several oil and gas operators, the order throws into question their plans to continue or start production of oil on parcels sold during these sales.

Earlier this month, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush of Idaho did issue a stay of his order, meaning the leases voided during the February court ruling will be suspended while the case is appealed in the 9th Circuit.

“While the leases are suspended, no operations or production may take place and no rentals will be due, so the United States and the State of Wyoming will not receive any royalties while the appeal is underway,” said Courtney Whiteman, public affairs specialist for BLM Wyoming. “If the cancellation decision is upheld, bonus bids and rentals would have to be refunded, and the BLM has been in contact with the State of Wyoming about how leasing revenue shared under current laws and regulations would be recouped.”

Even still, uncertainty has clouded the plans of several oil and gas companies working in Wyoming.

For instance, the recent court rulings, if upheld, will vacate 37 leases rented by Casper-based Kirkwood Oil and Gas. The affected leases encompass 37,158 acres.