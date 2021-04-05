 Skip to main content
Federal government reaches settlement with BNSF over North Platte River fuel spill
Federal government reaches settlement with BNSF over North Platte River fuel spill

  • Updated
Train Derailment

Nearly 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the North Platte River when two BNSF coal trains collided in February 2019 in Wendover Canyon. The federal government reached a $140,000 settlement with a major railway company over the spill on Monday.

 Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality

The federal government reached a $140,000 settlement with a major railway company over a 2019 oil spill in the North Platte River near Guernsey, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4, 2019 in remote Wendover Canyon, northwest of Guernsey. Three locomotives and five rail cars owned by BNSF crashed with a coal train and derailed into the waterway. Two company employees sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The accident caused 5,900 gallons of diesel fuels and 800 gallons of lubricating oil to spill into the North Platte River.

BNSF notified the National Response Center, and an EPA official responded to the scene. Since then, the railway company has coordinated cleanup and remediation with state regulators and the EPA.

But the EPA alleged BNSF violated the Clean Water Act, because the derailment led to over 6,000 gallons of hazardous substances to pollute the river.

The two parties reached a consent agreement and BNSF will pay $140,000, if the agreement is approved.

EPA's announcement on Monday opens up a 30-day public comment period.

A regional judicial officer working for the EPA will then need to approve the agreement.

This story will be updated.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

