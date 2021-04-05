Federal government reaches settlement with BNSF over North Platte River fuel spill

The federal government reached a $140,000 settlement with a major railway company over a 2019 oil spill in the North Platte River near Guernsey, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4, 2019 in remote Wendover Canyon, northwest of Guernsey. Three locomotives and five rail cars owned by BNSF crashed with a coal train and derailed into the waterway. Two company employees sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The accident caused 5,900 gallons of diesel fuels and 800 gallons of lubricating oil to spill into the North Platte River.

BNSF notified the National Response Center, and an EPA official responded to the scene. Since then, the railway company has coordinated cleanup and remediation with state regulators and the EPA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the EPA alleged BNSF violated the Clean Water Act, because the derailment led to over 6,000 gallons of hazardous substances to pollute the river.