Federal government strikes deal with coal firm over $61 million in unpaid royalties

The federal government reached a major agreement with a coal firm and attorneys to partially settle $61.5 million in unpaid royalties and interest tied to two Wyoming coal mines, according to court documents filed on Friday.
The Interior Department, a federal agency managing public lands, will give the current coal operator Eagle Specialty Materials 10 years to pay off a portion of the debts left behind by previous owners of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines. The federal government will not charge the new owner interest over that period.
The former owners of the two mines — Blackjewel and Contura Energy — accumulated approximately $32.9 million in unpaid royalties and interest from coal extracted at the Belle Ayr mine near Gillette. At the neighboring Eagle Butte mine, the companies left behind a total of $28.4 in unpaid royalties and interest before Eagle Specialty Materials took over operations, according to the legal filing. That, in addition to $1.4 million in interest.
In short, Eagle Specialty Materials will pay roughly $23 million to chip away at the royalty debt, largely through slight increases on the company's future royalty payments.
Despite the landmark agreement, some debt still remains.
The deal filed in federal court on Friday leaves over a quarter of a million dollars in royalties and interest without a responsible debtor. About $26.7 million will become an unsecured claim, or a payment request, in Blackjewel's ongoing bankruptcy case. But it could eventually be erased if Blackjewel's estate does not have enough money to settle the claim when the bankruptcy concludes.
"The unsecured debt is unlikely to be paid off in full," said Joshua Macey, a University of Chicago law professor. "I think at this point it’s the predictable consequence of the fact that these tax royalties were not collected when they were due."
"This agreement underscores that kicking the can down the road is not a prudent strategy for tax authorities," Macey added.
The repayment plans are also contingent on the future performance of the two mines at a time when demand for thermal coal continues to decline.
But Friday's agreement will also allow the federal government to officially transfer the leases associated with the pair of Powder River Basin mines to Eagle Specialty Materials, giving the new owner a fresh start. Eagle Specialty Materials has been running the mines for about 20 months without the federal leases. The new company only obtained a license to mine as a contract operator in Wyoming.
"After months of intensive, arms’ length negotiations and compromises, the Parties consensually resolved a number of challenging issues," attorneys for Blackjewel stated in court documents.
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a conservation group, called it a "sweetheart deal" and slammed the federal government for agreeing to extend breaks to coal firms for mining on public lands owned by American taxpayers.
About half of all royalty payments made to the federal government when companies extract minerals from public lands flow back to Wyoming to fund essential public services, including K-12 education.
“This terribly one-sided settlement allows Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte to keep operating for now, but it forgives tens of millions of dollars in royalties that should have been supporting Wyoming schools and other federal projects," Bob LeResche, one of the group's members, said in a statement.
Lynne Huskinson, a retired Eagle Butte miner, said she was "disgusted and disappointed" by the deal.
“As a miner, you expect the company you work for will make good on what they owe our communities in taxes and royalties," Huskinson said.
The agreement still needs court approval and will be considered at an upcoming hearing on March 3.
How it all started
In an event that shocked the nation, coal firm Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2019 and abruptly shut down some of the largest mines in the world. At the time, it owed the Interior Department millions of dollars in royalty payments and additional fees for extracting coal at the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines.
In October 2019, Eagle Specialty Materials purchased the two mines from Blackjewel and restarted production soon after the sale was finalized. The company received about $81 million from former owner Contura as part of the sale, in addition to $8.7 million specifically to cover federal royalty liabilities. But when the sale closed, the Interior did not transfer the federal leases over to Eagle Specialty Materials.
According to the Mineral Leasing Act, all outstanding liabilities must be settled before a lease transfer can take place. Lingering violations need to be resolved too, among several other requirements.
According to LeResche, the member of the Powder River Basin Resource Council, the Interior Department failed Wyoming and taxpayers.
“We hope that in the future the Department of the Interior will more aggressively meet their proprietary responsibilities to Wyoming and U.S. taxpayers," he said. "They need to manage the thousands of federal mineral leases in Wyoming in a way that collects the critically important revenues that are due.”
Deals with the county, state
This is not the first time Eagle Specialty Materials has been extended payment plan options to settle delinquent taxes or royalties left behind by previous owners.
Eagle Specialty Materials acquired the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines from bankrupt coal firm Blackjewel last October after slogging through months of turbulent court proceedings. By acquiring the pair of mines, the company also inherited millions of dollars in unpaid county, state and federal taxes from the insolvent firm.
The company had agreed to pay taxes to Campbell County for coal extracted at the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines on a monthly basis when it purchased the two mines. Under an October 2019 agreement with Campbell County commissioners, Eagle Specialty Materials agreed to pay just half of the $17.5 million in delinquent taxes owed by Blackjewel.
According to Campbell County, Eagle Specialty Materials is fully up to date on its tax payments to the county, as of Wednesday.
"(Eagle Specialty Materials) made its required annual payment on the back taxes in January," Campbell County Commissioners Administrative Director Carol Seeger said. "Another payment on the back tax will not be due until January of 2022. They also continue to pay the estimated tax monthly on current production."
The new company also cut a deal with the state of Wyoming over its severance tax liabilities.
In a document obtained through a public records request, the Department of Revenue established a payment agreement in October 2019 with the new owner to settle the delinquent sales tax, use tax, mineral severance tax and associated interest and penalties amounting to $11.4 million. As part of the agreement, the Department agreed to cut the company’s tax obligation in half to about $5.5 million. It also waived $40,073 in interest as well as $12,926 in penalties.
The agreement established five payment periods for the company to chip away at these outstanding obligations. It paid $1.1 million at the time the agreement was signed. It will pay the remainder of the delinquent taxes on either an annual or monthly basis between 2021 and 2024.
The Star-Tribune contacted Eagle Specialty Materials for comment.
This story will be updated.
A look at Blackjewel's bankruptcy and mine closures in Wyoming's Powder River Basin
The company filed for bankruptcy on July 1 and abruptly shuttered its two Campbell County mines. Those mines remain closed more than a month later.
Despite repeated promises made during bankruptcy proceedings last week, the sale of two Wyoming coal mines has yet to be finalized and hundred…
In what has become almost customary in coal company bankruptcies, Cloud Peak Energy filed a request to delay its auction of Powder River Basin…
Contura said it planned to “reinstate immediately” 500 jobs at Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines if the sale is finalized.
If approved, the deal could return as many as 700 workers to three mines for the next six to 12 years.
The company reported insufficient funds to pay a $2.1 million insurance payment, along with $658,000 in unpaid payroll for employees that returned to work.
An anticipated update from a bankrupt coal operator with two closed coal mines in Campbell County offered familiar news to hundreds of out-of-…
If the company obtains funding over the weekend, the court may reconvene as soon as Monday.
A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved interim funding for the owners of the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in Campbell County. As …
A representative for Blackjewel LLC claimed there was a fire at one of its two recently closed Wyoming mines, but a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality official said there was only smoke.
If approved by a federal judge, the new funding source would likely allow the company to dodge Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The judge's decision is expected as soon as Wednesday morning.
As of Tuesday morning, about 160 workers had come to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Gillette in search of help. There may be many more.
Lawyers for bankrupt coal mine operators Blackjewel LLC told a federal judge late Tuesday afternoon that it had secured new financing — a sign…
Wyoming coal producer Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy Monday, and unexpectedly closed the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines near Gillette, impac…
Here's the latest on the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mine closures in Campbell County.
Two coal mines in Wyoming closed and sent 700 workers home Monday afternoon after their owner filed for bankruptcy.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports