Federal government strikes deal with coal firm over $61 million in unpaid royalties

The company had agreed to pay taxes to Campbell County for coal extracted at the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines on a monthly basis when it purchased the two mines. Under an October 2019 agreement with Campbell County commissioners, Eagle Specialty Materials agreed to pay just half of the $17.5 million in delinquent taxes owed by Blackjewel.

According to Campbell County, Eagle Specialty Materials is fully up to date on its tax payments to the county, as of Wednesday.

"(Eagle Specialty Materials) made its required annual payment on the back taxes in January," Campbell County Commissioners Administrative Director Carol Seeger said. "Another payment on the back tax will not be due until January of 2022. They also continue to pay the estimated tax monthly on current production."

The new company also cut a deal with the state of Wyoming over its severance tax liabilities.