Federal judge rules against BLM, suspends new drilling on 400,000 acres of sage grouse habitat

A federal judge ruled against the Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday, suspending new drilling and fracking on more than 630 square miles of greater sage grouse habitat in Wyoming and Montana.

The BLM violated federal law when it failed to justify its refusal to defer leasing in the bird's priority habitat, according to Idaho U.S. District Judge Ronald Bush, a George W. Bush appointee. The agency, under then-President Donald Trump, also failed to provide baseline data about sage grouse populations or analyze the effects leasing would have on the bird, the judge ruled.

Ronald Bush's ruling stems from a 2018 lawsuit that challenged the Trump administration's evaluation of effects that leasing could have on sage grouse.

The bird, which is not listed under the Endangered Species Act, resides mainly in the American West, including throughout Wyoming. A February report from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said that the number of sage grouse in Wyoming had remained stable in 2020.

This story will be updated.

