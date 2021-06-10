 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal judge rules against BLM, suspends new drilling on 400,000 acres of sage grouse habitat
0 Comments
breaking top story

Federal judge rules against BLM, suspends new drilling on 400,000 acres of sage grouse habitat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sage grouse

In this April 20, 2013, file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. 

 David Zalubowski, AP

A federal judge ruled against the Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday, suspending new drilling and fracking on more than 630 square miles of greater sage grouse habitat in Wyoming and Montana.

The BLM violated federal law when it failed to justify its refusal to defer leasing in the bird's priority habitat, according to Idaho U.S. District Judge Ronald Bush, a George W. Bush appointee. The agency, under then-President Donald Trump, also failed to provide baseline data about sage grouse populations or analyze the effects leasing would have on the bird, the judge ruled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Bush's ruling stems from a 2018 lawsuit that challenged the Trump administration's evaluation of effects that leasing could have on sage grouse.  

The bird, which is not listed under the Endangered Species Act, resides mainly in the American West, including throughout Wyoming. A February report from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said that the number of sage grouse in Wyoming had remained stable in 2020.

Download PDF Sage grouse

This story will be updated.

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should know your parents' retirement plans

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News