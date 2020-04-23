Federal nuclear fuel group calls for creation of domestic uranium reserve

“The Trump administration appears ready to use a global pandemic as cover to greenlight dangerous mining operations that could contaminate one of America’s natural wonders and landscapes across the West," Executive Director Jennifer Rokala of the Center for Western Priorities said in a statement Thursday. “Voters have made it clear that re-opening the Grand Canyon watershed to uranium mining is a political third rail, but the Trump administration today paved the way for more mining with far less environmental protection."

The working group supports "streamlining" regulatory processes to expedite mining on public land, in line with the Trump administration's previous calls to overhaul the National Environmental Policy Act, according to the report. As it stands, the National Environmental Policy Act requires the government to undertake sweeping environmental reviews of proposed infrastructure projects, investigating how potential development could impact the nation’s land, air, wildlife and water resources.