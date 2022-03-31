Federal officials feature alternative uses for fossil fuel infrastructure in virtual workshop

Wyoming is home to a lot of fossil fuel infrastructure. And a lot of different ideas about what to do with it.

The Biden administration wants to help the state adapt to a world after coal, without — as federal officials have emphasized repeatedly — dictating how that transition should happen. Instead, the administration hopes to bankroll plans developed at the local level.

“In Wyoming, we heard that communities see these plants and mines and wells not as a problem to be dealt with, but as an opportunity to be harnessed,” said Sameera Fazili, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, during an interagency webinar held Wednesday. “We couldn’t agree more.”

The hours-long Zoom meeting, titled, “Repurposing Fossil Energy Assets,” spotlighted seven novel ways to harness that opportunity at coal mines, coal-fired power plants and orphaned oil and gas wells.

A handful of the low-carbon alternatives are already being realized, like solar farms built on former coal mines and wind farms built where coal plants once stood. Others — including advanced nuclear reactors like the one TerraPower plans to build at Kemmerer’s Naughton Power Plant — are earlier in the process.

The survival of some towns may depend on such initiatives’ success.

“People in energy communities across the country are getting left behind as we transition to a clean energy economy,” said Brian Anderson, executive director of the Energy Communities Interagency Working Group, during the call. The team’s mission is to make sure those communities are no longer left behind.

A big part of that aim, Anderson said, is directing more federal money toward diversification in the places that need it most.

The infrastructure package passed last year included more than $15 billion in Department of Energy funds for the communities hit hardest by the energy transition.

Just over half the money is earmarked for the establishment of four regional clean hydrogen hubs, one-fifth for battery manufacturing and recycling grants and one-sixth for the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. The rest is distributed among programs supporting manufacturing and recycling of low-carbon energy technologies, installation of clean energy on mine lands and construction of a rare earth elements processing facility.

Already, Wyoming has teamed up with neighboring states to apply for one of the hydrogen hubs, while the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program has made TerraPower’s nuclear project possible.

Another $10 billion in Department of Energy funds, open to energy communities but not designated specifically for them, will support work on carbon capture, direct air capture and carbon dioxide transportation infrastructure — grant programs Wyoming also has its eye on.

Though Wyoming’s tax structure leaves it especially vulnerable to the decline of the coal industry, nearly every U.S. state is grappling with the loss of some, if not all, of its coal-fired power plants.

“Between closed and slated-to-be-closed power plants in the U.S.,” said Kate Gordon, senior adviser to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, “there’s about 300 that are in a position of potential repurposing.”

