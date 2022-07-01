Federal oil and gas auction leases nearly 120,000 Wyoming acres, earns more than $13 million

Wyoming’s first federal oil and gas lease sale in a year and a half generated roughly $13 million, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said late Thursday. More than $6 million in revenue will be returned to the state.

The BLM received bids on about two-thirds of the 122 tracts of public land available for leasing across the state. That land encompassed a little over half of the nearly 120,000 acres — almost 200 square miles — offered this week.

Oil and gas companies bid on a smaller share of leasable land than at any other BLM sale held in Wyoming in the last five years, but paid significantly more than usual, on average, for the acres that did sell.

It was the state’s highest-earning federal lease sale since June 2019, when the BLM sold about 186,000 acres for upwards of $22 million.

Companies continued to invest in new production on Wyoming’s federal lands in spite of “the headwinds from the (Biden) administration and the BLM’s decision to remove many of the nominated parcels from the sale,” Ryan McConnaughey, director of communications for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement.

The oil and gas industry maintains that the federal government is required by law to hold lease sales at least four times annually, and the Biden administration’s five-quarter-long delay — which officials say was necessary to complete court-ordered environmental analyses — was unnecessary and therefore illegal.

Of the 459 parcels that oil and gas companies nominated for leasing ahead of the canceled March 2021 sale, the BLM deferred 264 in November due to environmental concerns and another seven this week following the public protest period, further irking industry.

After announcing that it would hold an onshore lease sale in the first quarter of 2022, the agency postponed the sale yet again over a court order that temporarily blocked the Biden administration from using its estimate of damage caused by carbon emissions.

And the BLM raised the royalty rate for that upcoming sale — which it ended up holding on the last two days of the second quarter — from the federal minimum of 12.5% to 18.75%, “in keeping with rates charged by states and private landowners,” an agency press release said.

“When you raise royalty rates 50%, in one go, that's a major business decision for producers,” McConnaughey said Tuesday, a day before the sale.

Environmental groups also filed two separate lawsuits challenging every lease up for sale, citing the BLM’s failure to adequately assess the leases’ impacts on climate change alongside other environmental concerns, and adding a new dimension of uncertainty to the sale.

To industry, the sale was a success because bidders overcame all those obstacles. But conservation groups saw the outcome differently.

Dave Jenkins, president of Virginia-based Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, questioned in a statement “why the industry didn’t take advantage of leasing all that they could have,” and instead left so many Western acres without bids.

“These sale results clearly undermine the claims that increasing the federal royalty rate would have a chilling effect and that companies would not buy leases at a 18.75 percent rate,” Jenkins said.

The Wyoming Outdoor Council took it a step further.

“The results of this week’s lease sale illustrates what we’ve long known, that the glut of public lands already leased for oil and gas development in Wyoming make additional leasing unnecessary,” Communications Director Alan Rogers said in a statement.

McConnaughey, Jenkins and Rogers all pointed to additional upsides of the sale: McConnaughey to the budgetary boost the leasing revenue will provide for Wyoming, Rogers to the BLM’s exclusion of leases with low production potential or significant wildlife conflicts and both Jenkins and Rogers to the added income that will go to both states and the federal government.

“The higher royalty rate applied to this sale,” Rogers said, “means taxpayers will get a fair return for our natural resources.”

