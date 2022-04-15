Federal oil and gas leasing to resume

The Biden administration will resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands, the Department of the Interior said Friday.

Officials plan to issue final environmental assessments and sale notices Monday for a "significantly reformed" sales that address "deficiencies" in the existing federal oil and gas leasing program. The royalty rate at the upcoming sale will be 18.75%, up from the minimum 12.5% it has used for more than a century.

This would be the first federal onshore lease sale held since President Joe Biden took office more than a year ago.

Just 173 parcels will be offered across Wyoming and seven other states, the agency said — an 80% reduction from the original set of nominations.

The Biden administration announced in September that it would resume leasing and was considering 646 parcels, including 459 in Wyoming, for the upcoming lease sale. Two months later, following public comment and additional review, Wyoming's potential lease count dropped to 195.

The sale was then postponed over a since-overturned court decision blocking the administration from using its estimate of the social cost of carbon, a measure of climate harm, in federal analyses.

