Federal push for critical minerals could bring indirect boost to Wyoming

Beneath Wyoming’s surface lie proven reserves of increasingly sought-after metals. Above-ground, three different companies are trying to figure out how to extract those metals at a profit.

The U.S. relies on imports, including from Russia and China, of dozens of critical minerals required for production of a range of technologies, including renewable energy.

In the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, a growing push for the U.S. to expand clean energy in order to reduce its dependence on global energy markets collided with the reality that the country still relies on imports for many critical minerals.

And diminished supply as a result of sanctions has raised the cost of some of those critical minerals. Shortly after the invasion, the famously volatile price of nickel — a key component of electric vehicle batteries — soared 60% in a single day.

President Joe Biden invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act on Thursday in an effort to boost U.S. mining, recycling and recovery of five critical materials: lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese.

The Wyoming State Geological Survey has not identified mineable reserves of any of those materials in the state. It has found high-potential deposits of rare earth elements — a group of metals used in renewable energy technologies that’s collectively considered a critical material — in Wyoming, along with copper, which is also integral to renewables, but which the country already sources primarily from U.S. mines.

Biden’s use of the Defense Production Act is intended to focus only on materials needed for the large-capacity batteries used in electric vehicles and utility-scale electricity storage, and does not apply to minerals like copper, a White House official told the Star-Tribune via email.

“We are disappointed that rare earths were not also included,” said George Byers, a consultant for Rare Element Resources, one of the two companies authorized to conduct exploratory drilling for rare earths in Wyoming. “All of the technologies that those other five elements or materials make happen — really, as you take (the technologies) the next step farther downstream from those, they can’t function without rare earths.”

Jason Begger, spokesperson for Wyoming’s only copper exploration project, was less concerned about the narrow scope of Biden’s order.

U.S. Gold Corp, the company looking to develop the mine, expects to complete its site study and apply for a mining permit from the state this summer. The potential mine is located on state-owned land west of Cheyenne, meaning the project won’t be subject to additional federal review.

“I think this one is far enough down the pipe where I don’t know if there would be a lot of impacts” from targeted federal support, Begger said. “For those projects that are working through federal permitting issues, I think you may see a much larger impact to them.”

If the federal push for critical mineral production is successful, he added, the copper mine could still benefit from the increased use of those minerals.

But new mining of critical materials could be many years away. Mines take a long time to permit, especially on federal lands. Biden’s use of the Defense Production Act is intended to ease the burden on companies developing new mines, but isn’t expected to shorten the review process.

According to Begger, if all goes to plan for U.S. Gold Corp, the company’s copper mine could open — even without federal aid — as early as fall 2024.

Rare Element Resources’ prospective mine, meanwhile, is located on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, with the minerals below controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The company is waiting to move forward with the mining project until it completes and can test the demonstration rare earths processing plant it’s building in Upton, nine miles from the mine.

Those findings will inform the company’s subsequent feasibility study. And it will take those results, if they’re favorable, to state and federal regulators for permitting. Byers said Rare Element Resources would probably benefit from federal support during that process.

On top of frustrating apparently excluded industries, the use of the Defense Production Act incensed some groups advocating for mining reform. Pointing to the age of the main U.S. hardrock mining law — it turns 150 in May — they called for modernization, including increased community input in the regulatory process and strengthened protections for air, water and culturally significant places, along with a federal royalty on hardrock mining, which has never been instituted, despite repeated legislative attempts over the years.

“We must ensure that labor and environmental standards are not sidestepped, nor are the crucial consultations with Tribal nations and communities who would be directly affected,” Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz said in a statement Thursday.

Most environmental groups hope the federal government will focus primarily on the recycling of critical materials from existing technology and recovery of the materials from alternative sources, like mine waste and coal ash, rather than on promoting mining.

Additional mining would leave the state vulnerable to the booms and busts of new markets, said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

“Companies come in when the dollars look good and they can spend the capital,” Anderson said. “But then if the price goes down, then their economic model falls out.”

For Wyoming, the country’s top coal-producing state, advancements in the recovery of critical materials from coal and its byproducts — a venture the Wyoming Innovation Center is already looking to explore — could also offer new opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.