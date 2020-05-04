Federal Reserve's expanded lending program could help Wyoming oil and gas

In Washington, debate has raged over whether to extend support to the battered oil and gas industry. Some Democrats swiftly chastised the Treasury Department, calling the decision to expand access to emergency capital through the lending program a bailout for energy companies.

“President Trump is rushing to bail out big oil companies after their CEOs donated millions to the Trump campaign, while so many Main Street businesses are still waiting to get help,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Several environmental groups also expressed disdain over the Federal Reserve’s decision. Senior policy analyst Lukas Ross with the environmental group Friends of the Earth also called the expanded lending program a “bailout” won through aggressive lobbying by the shale industry.

Wyoming public officials and energy leaders applauded the new aid. The state is the the eighth-largest producer of oil and natural gas in the country and heavily depends on the industry for both tax revenue and jobs.