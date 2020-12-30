Feds allocate $75 million to national uranium reserve

Right now, most utility companies in the country import inexpensive uranium from state-run producers abroad, displacing demand for U.S. production of the commodity.

State-owned uranium companies run by other countries can often deflate prices and make it difficult for U.S. companies to compete.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an impartial energy data center, 90% of uranium purchased by U.S. nuclear power reactors comes from outside the country. About 13% of uranium was imported from Russia in 2018.

Owners of nuclear power reactors bought the vast majority of uranium from Canada, Kazakhstan and Australia in 2018. Only about 10% of their supply came from U.S. companies.

Each time a company decides to import uranium from abroad, that’s one less customer purchasing uranium from the leading producer of the fuel in the country: Wyoming.

Wyoming holds rich uranium deposits and leads the nation in uranium mining. But domestic mining for the metal has rapidly declined, as companies turn to markets abroad to purchase the critical material.