Feds enter new agreement to help Wyoming uranium producers; conservationists have concerns

The Wyoming Mining Association also commended the decision.

“This is something that has been in the works for several years and we’re pleased it has come to this point," executive director Travis Deti said. "We are hopeful the MOU will streamline the regulatory process for uranium recovery saving time and resources, which will help in getting the industry back on its feet.”

But environmental groups worry about the long-term effects uranium mining can have on scarce groundwater resources throughout the West, especially with the Trump administration declaring it not pursue heftier regulations around cleanup of in situ mining sites. They point to ongoing contamination issues at uranium mine sites across the country and the dangers of the hazardous byproduct to drinking water.