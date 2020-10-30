Feds finalize royalty break for non-energy minerals

The federal government finalized a rule change this week giving public land regulators the ability to reduce royalty rates for non-energy mineral producers.

The two changes will give mineral producers, like those mining trona in Wyoming, a discount if the mining incentivizes domestic production of soda ash, phosphate and other minerals, according to an official rule change published Monday on the Federal Register.

The Bureau of Land Management said the changes would not only give the agency the ability to grant relief on royalties and other fees for mineral producers, but the revisions would also “remove unnecessary and overly burdensome requirements” to bolster mining in the U.S.

Wyoming’s mining industry welcomed the regulatory boost, saying the relief would help struggling operators adjust to the depressed demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.