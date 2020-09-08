Feds grant Wyoming right to take lead on injection wells storing carbon dioxide

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced last week it will allow Wyoming regulators to take the lead in regulating underground injection wells used to store carbon dioxide.
The decision effectively grants the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality primacy to monitor class VI injection wells. This class applies to wells depositing carbon dioxide deep underground in rock formations.
State regulators will have the ability to both craft and enforce regulations to protect drinking water sources during the construction and use of these wells, as required under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Wyoming is one of just two states able to implement its own regulations on this class of injection wells, with North Dakota having received permission from the EPA in 2018.
The Equality State already has primacy on all other injection well classes.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming, alongside several other industry leaders, has often expressed a preference for the state to have primary control on environmental protections, and underground injection wells are no exception.
“Based on the long history of success Wyoming has had in balancing natural resource development and environmental stewardship, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is uniquely qualified to regulate these wells,” Pete Obermueller, president of the association, said in a statement.
“Given Wyoming’s expertise in natural resource development, it only makes sense to capitalize on that knowledge when it comes to regulating the industry,” he added.
Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi, along with Rep. Liz Cheney, all applauded the EPA’s decision to grant Wyoming’s request, each asserting the importance of the state’s leadership in establishing regulations, especially those affecting Wyoming’s critical energy industries.
“The Trump Administration correctly recognizes that these decisions are best made by state and local officials, instead of heavy-handed mandates passed down from federal bureaucrats,” Cheney said in a statement. “Because of this rule, our state will now have more freedom to craft these rules in a way that works best for us, allowing for expanded growth and new opportunities.”
Gov. Mark Gordon said the regulatory primacy would aid in the state’s overall effort to keep coal-fired power plants burning and coal miners employed through the support of carbon capture research.
The Trump administration has a track record of amending the EPA’s responsibilities when it comes to environmental protections — including easing regulatory requirements on methane levels, coal ash disposal, groundwater monitoring at uranium mines and pollution controls at electric power plants. These transitions have been overwhelmingly cheered by energy operators and state officials alike here, though scrutinized by environmental advocates.
“The Trump Administration is empowering states like Wyoming to develop and manage strong programs that protect the environment and public health while supporting local economies,” EPA Associate Deputy Administrator Doug Benevento said Thursday in a statement following the approval of the injection well primacy amendments. “With this important action, EPA is recognizing Wyoming as a proven partner in the safe and responsible management of drinking water.”
Why does it matter?
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources is already forging ahead with a program that will require the use of class VI injection wells in an upcoming phase. The project, called CarbonSAFE, is researching how to make storing millions of tons of carbon dioxide per year underground both commercially and environmentally feasible.
Providing primacy to Wyoming will benefit the CarbonSAFE project, according to Holly Krutka, the executive director of the School of Energy Resources. It could even give Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE project an edge over other sister projects around the country, she said. Though Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE has not applied for its permit to store carbon underground, it will soon do so with the Department of Environmental Quality.
“We aim to be the first applicant,” Krutka told the Star-Tribune.
“Obtaining the Class VI permit to construct is a major milestone required of the Department of Energy CarbonSAFE program,” added Scott Quillinan, the director of research at the School of Energy Resources. “Even though we plan to apply (for a permit) and are hopefully approved to construct the first Class VI well in Wyoming, no CO2 will be injected during this phase of the project.”
According to a Department of Environmental Quality spokesman, the agency does not have any class VI injection well permits issued at this time. However, it anticipates receiving a permit application by the end of this year, or next year.
The transition from federal to state primacy on these wells has been years in the making.
Wyoming had to apply for primacy and demonstrate it was equipped to enforce regulations in concert with established federal laws. Last year, public hearings were held to discuss the proposal, and the governor submitted a revised application in January.
In April, the EPA published the proposed rule change and opened up the revision to public comment for 45 days. All public comments expressed support for the rule changes, according to the EPA. The final rule is set to be published in the Federal Register soon.
Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry at @camillereports
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.