Feds grant Wyoming right to take lead on injection wells storing carbon dioxide

“Obtaining the Class VI permit to construct is a major milestone required of the Department of Energy CarbonSAFE program,” added Scott Quillinan, the director of research at the School of Energy Resources. “Even though we plan to apply (for a permit) and are hopefully approved to construct the first Class VI well in Wyoming, no CO2 will be injected during this phase of the project.”

According to a Department of Environmental Quality spokesman, the agency does not have any class VI injection well permits issued at this time. However, it anticipates receiving a permit application by the end of this year, or next year.

The transition from federal to state primacy on these wells has been years in the making.

Wyoming had to apply for primacy and demonstrate it was equipped to enforce regulations in concert with established federal laws. Last year, public hearings were held to discuss the proposal, and the governor submitted a revised application in January.

In April, the EPA published the proposed rule change and opened up the revision to public comment for 45 days. All public comments expressed support for the rule changes, according to the EPA. The final rule is set to be published in the Federal Register soon.

