Feds may create a strategic uranium reserve for the first time in US history

To make nuclear fuel, you first need uranium. Right now, most utility companies in the country import inexpensive uranium from state-run producers abroad, displacing demand for U.S. production of the commodity.

State-owned uranium companies run by other countries can often deflate prices and make it difficult for U.S. companies to compete. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an impartial energy data center, 90% of uranium purchased by U.S. nuclear power reactors come from outside the country.

Each time a company decides to import uranium from abroad, that’s one less customer purchasing uranium from the leading producer of the fuel in the country: Wyoming.

Wyoming holds rich uranium deposits and leads the nation in uranium mining. But domestic mining for the metal has tanked, as companies turn to markets abroad to purchase the critical material.

As a result, Wyoming energy groups have been pressing President Donald Trump for years to institute new trade policies, like quotas, to intensify domestic demand of uranium. Nonetheless, not all Wyomingites agree and critics of boosting uranium mining again in the country worry the practice would threaten the environment or public safety.