Feds may create a strategic uranium reserve for the first time in US history

Sen. John Barrasso is determined to build a strategic uranium reserve for the first time in U.S. history.
In November, the Wyoming senator introduced a bill to do just that and more to strengthen the country’s nuclear fuel supply chains, as well as domestic demand for the Equality State’s uranium supply.
On Wednesday morning, Barrasso took a step closer to achieving his goal when the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works voted to advance the bill, known as the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act.
The act sets out to correct what lawmakers and industry leaders see as a lopsided supply chain in the world of nuclear energy.
Nuclear fuel can be harnessed in power stations to produce electricity without emitting carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas causing climate change.
“The American Nuclear Infrastructure Act will strengthen both America’s energy and national security,” Barrasso said. The senator also serves as the chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works. “In the face of Russian and Chinese aggression, it’s critical we remain the world’s leading developer of nuclear energy technology. This bipartisan legislation gets that done. Nuclear power is dependable and clean.”
To make nuclear fuel, you first need uranium. Right now, most utility companies in the country import inexpensive uranium from state-run producers abroad, displacing demand for U.S. production of the commodity.
State-owned uranium companies run by other countries can often deflate prices and make it difficult for U.S. companies to compete. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an impartial energy data center, 90% of uranium purchased by U.S. nuclear power reactors come from outside the country.
Each time a company decides to import uranium from abroad, that’s one less customer purchasing uranium from the leading producer of the fuel in the country: Wyoming.
Wyoming holds rich uranium deposits and leads the nation in uranium mining. But domestic mining for the metal has tanked, as companies turn to markets abroad to purchase the critical material.
As a result, Wyoming energy groups have been pressing President Donald Trump for years to institute new trade policies, like quotas, to intensify domestic demand of uranium. Nonetheless, not all Wyomingites agree and critics of boosting uranium mining again in the country worry the practice would threaten the environment or public safety.
In addition to establishing a national strategic uranium reserve to boost demand for the commodity, the act would also give the Nuclear Regulatory Commission the ability to block imports of uranium from Russia and China if it “poses a threat to the national security of the United States,” according to the draft bill.
The bill would also attempt to streamline and modernize permitting processes for companies wanting to deploy or upgrade nuclear reactor infrastructure. It also authorizes $1 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up abandoned uranium mines on tribal land.
“These abandoned mines can be serious threats to public health for Indigenous communities, and cleaning up this toxic legacy pollution should be an urgency for this nation,” said Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, who helped introduce the bill with Barrasso, along with Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, last month. “It is an issue of environmental justice, and it is in many cases, could be rather, a life-or-death situation.”
Proponents of Barrasso’s legislation contend the changes will bolster national energy security and independence, while also accelerating the use of a carbon-free electricity source. In addition, the act would establish a competition to spur technological development.
“Our bipartisan bill supports the continued operation of America’s existing reactors and sets the stage to deploy advanced nuclear technologies,” Barrasso added. “It will also ensure that the nuclear fuel powering our nuclear plants comes from America or our trusted allies. Russia has flooded the global uranium market with cheap nuclear fuel. This costs jobs in Wyoming and undercuts our producers. America can never again be dependent on our adversaries to fuel the nuclear plants to power our homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. This bill creates a national uranium reserve, so we always have access to American fuel to power American nuclear plants.”
The strategic uranium reserve would be a first of its kind in the nation. But the legislation does not outline how large the reserve would be. The act simply authorizes the Department of Energy to establish “the quantities, form, transportation, and storage of uranium in the Uranium Reserve,” according to the draft bill.
To Mark Doelger, a Wyoming geologist and energy industry professional, the scale of the legislation’s influence will largely depend on the strategic reserve’s size and the price of uranium the government would purchase from domestic suppliers.
“If the amount is low and price is low the impact will be low,” Doelger said.
Nonetheless, he called the legislation “a step in the right direction.”
