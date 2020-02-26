Feds move to block proposed Peabody-Arch coal mining venture in Wyoming

Peabody Energy and Arch Coal announced plans to combine operations in June, a proposal that would bring North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder under one roof. The joint venture would also include the nearby Caballo, Rawhide and Coal Creek mines. If approved, the deal would allow the company to control production, curb competition and cut costs, according to several analysts.

The announcement sent chills through the basin’s smaller companies. Locals have responded with optimism and several public officials lauded the agreement as positive for the basin. But the coal industry is in trouble as the demand for the commodity tumbles nationwide. North Antelope Rochelle mine produced 21.4 million tons of coal during last year’s final quarter, over 11 percent less than the fourth quarter of 2018.