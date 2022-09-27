Feds OK Wyoming electric vehicle charging plan, deny most exemptions

Biden administration officials on Tuesday approved the first stage of Wyoming’s plan to use federal dollars to build electric vehicle chargers along three major highways, but granted only a handful of the exceptions requested by the state.

Wyoming will receive an estimated $26.8 million in Infrastructure Law funds over the next five years to build, expand and maintain at least seven public charging stations along I-25, I-80 and I-90 as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The Federal Highway Administration signed off on two of the state’s three requests to include existing charging stations located more than a mile from an exit, at a Cheyenne station 2.8 miles from I-25 and a Rawlins station 1.6 miles from I-80. The agency declined to do the same for a second station being built 4.8 miles from I-80 in Cheyenne.

It also denied eight of Wyoming’s nine requests to allow more than 50 miles between charging stations in places with very low populations, citing “insufficient justification.”

Jordan Achs, a spokesman for the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), said Wyoming has to submit updated plans annually as part of the program, and the rejections will not impact the state’s upcoming request for proposals from private companies or municipalities interested in owning and operating stations along the interstates.

“We’ll keep working with the federal government to come to a solution that that works for everybody,” Achs said. “It doesn’t really affect this this first year. We’re going to keep just focusing on the interstates right now.”

A WYDOT analysis included in the state’s proposal, which was finalized on Sept. 19, found that if the state built charging stations every 50 miles, all three corridors would average less than one visit per station, per day, until 2027, and may not see any stations become profitable before 2040.

“Wyoming has no desire to establish infrastructure that will likely fail, therefore recommends a departure from the draft federal program requirements,” the proposal said.

Doing so, it added, “would create a system that is not economically feasible for private industry, especially Wyoming-owned businesses and disadvantaged communities, two entities the program is designated to primarily support.”

WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said in a June statement that the agency sees its plan as “a common-sense approach to bringing this infrastructure to Wyoming.”

As of March, state residents owned less than 500 registered electric vehicles — 0.1% of vehicles registered in Wyoming — with more than half of those concentrated in Teton and Laramie counties, according to WYDOT.

“Our main goal with the plan was to facilitate tourism, and to really allow anyone, regardless of what they choose to drive, to be able to travel to and through the state effectively,” Achs said. “We’re not in the business of telling drivers what kind of car to buy and what kind of fuel to use. It’s more about just enabling.”

WYDOT made clear in the plan that, whether or not its exceptions were approved, it would pursue adding charging stations in Pine Bluffs, Buffalo, Douglas and Sundance, and modify existing, Tesla-supported stations in Sheridan, Wheatland and Laramie, unless the electric vehicle manufacturer takes those steps itself.

The state gained access to the first $9.7 million of its electric vehicle infrastructure program allocation on Tuesday.

“Those seven stations that were in our plan for this first year will go forward as planned,” Achs said.

In a press release announcing the decision, the Federal Highway Administration noted that the transportation sector contributes the largest share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and said the electric vehicle infrastructure program, which dedicates a total of $5 billion to the construction of electric vehicle chargers along 75,000 miles of highway, is designed to “help build a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network across the country.”