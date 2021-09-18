Feds promote emerging energy tech, with some help from Wyoming

“Cost is really one of the big barriers, but in addition, there are other barriers to our infrastructure,” Satyapal said. “That was partly why we’re looking holistically, not just at one barrier, but really, all the different challenges. Efficiency. Durability. How do we make these viable commercially, and deployable?”

It’s an ambitious goal. But as the Hydrogen Shot and the yet-unannounced Earthshots progress, there’s “a lot of promise” for emerging technologies in Wyoming, Satyapal said. If progress keeps pace with the department’s targets, markets will respond, and jobs will follow.

And on clean hydrogen, the first Earthshot to be announced, Wyoming is already a leader.

Glen Murrell, director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, spoke at the Department of Energy’s kickoff Hydrogen Shot Summit earlier this month — an event attended by the likes of Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and philanthropist Bill Gates. The state’s plan to become a hub for hydrogen has not been taken lightly by the department.