Feds propose amending mineral royalty rules to relieve industry

Advocates for public land, conservation and taxpayers slammed the proposed rules.

“This is yet another attempt by the Trump administration to reopen loopholes that would allow oil and gas companies to skirt royalty payments owed to taxpayers,” said Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director at the Center for Western Priorities.

“The winners and losers from this proposal are very clear — oil and gas companies will pocket money that is owed to taxpayers for drilling publicly-owned resources,” Prentice-Dunn added.

Once the proposed rule changes are published in the Federal Register, the public will have 60 days to comment.

Where this began

Back in 2016, the Obama administration had modified the methods the Interior Department used to calculate mineral royalty rates to close what it identified as loopholes in the rules. The 2016 valuation rule requires royalty payments to be based on the market rate of extracted minerals. That means companies had to engage in “arms-length transactions” and could not sell off minerals to subsidiaries at cheaper prices to avoid higher royalties.

But the modified royalty system came under fire from energy companies.