Feds says Supreme Court shouldn't take up Wyoming coal port suit

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office said the two states would file a legal response to the government’s brief.

“I am most disappointed with the position of the US Solicitor General,” Gordon said in a statement. “The core issue of reaffirming a state’s constitutionally protected access to markets remains unresolved and I urge the Supreme Court to continue with the case. One state should not weaponize a water quality statute inappropriately to deny other states the ability to conduct interstate commerce. We will respond to the Solicitor General’s brief to stress the critical importance of the commerce clause, particularly to inland states.”

The decision was not entirely unexpected. The Supreme Court in October invited the acting solicitor general — who at that point had been appointed by the Trump administration — to provide an opinion on the suit. The official did not do so before leaving office at the end of Trump’s term.

The Biden administration’s aims of transitioning the country to clean energy, meanwhile, indicated to some that the new solicitor general would not side with Wyoming and Montana.