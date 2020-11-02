 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds seek feedback on massive energy corridor cutting through Wyoming
View Comments

Feds seek feedback on massive energy corridor cutting through Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}
Wind farm

Transmission lines already exist in the area of the 114-turbine Pryor Mountain Wind Project under construction near Warren.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A group of federal agencies have advanced a years-old plan to build an ambitious network of energy infrastructure corridors across the West.

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Energy released a report outlining a revised plan for bulking up the nation's electricity transmission infrastructure and power grid. If the West-wide Energy Corridor is ultimately approved, many of the designated paths would snake throughout Wyoming.

The initial push to construct and upgrade energy transmission stretches back to 2005. Developers sought to "improve reliability," "relieve congestion," and ‘‘enhance the capability of the national grid to deliver electricity," according to an original notice published in the Federal Register. The designated corridor would cross through 11 Western states.

But the national project hit a hiccup when a team of environmental groups took the federal government to court over the plan in 2009, alleging it violated a suite of laws. The parties ultimately reached a settlement in 2012. That settlement agreement placed a series of requirements on the project to help protect wildlife and the surrounding communities when transmission lines start going up.

In short, building energy infrastructure can be tricky.

Land owned by the federal governments can cut through sensitive wildlife habitats or cultural sites. What's more, parcels of public land are rarely contiguous, meaning any proposed corridor has segments overlapping with private, state or tribal lands. 

Monday's report outlining plans for the federal energy corridors came less than one week after the Bureau of Land Management released a final environmental impact statement for roughly 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors proposed by state officials in Wyoming, known as the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.

Federal regulators closely considered the crossover between the routes proposed for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative and being considered for the inter-state corridors, according to the West-wide Energy Corridor regional report released on Monday. Some of the corridors even overlap or run parallel to one another, the report noted.

A number of ambitious energy transmission projects are already being constructed or are in the late stages of planning in Wyoming. That includes segments of the Gateway West and Gateway South, as well as the TransWest Express Transmission Project. These lines will eventually help transport electricity, especially from new wind projects, to meet demand out West. Electricity sourced from coal and natural gas could also be transported.

An online form to submit input on the West-wide Energy Corridor is available at: https://corridoreis.anl.gov/involve/report-input/. The deadline to submit comments on the report is Jan. 31.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News