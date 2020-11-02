Feds seek feedback on massive energy corridor cutting through Wyoming

In short, building energy infrastructure can be tricky.

Land owned by the federal governments can cut through sensitive wildlife habitats or cultural sites. What's more, parcels of public land are rarely contiguous, meaning any proposed corridor has segments overlapping with private, state or tribal lands.

Monday's report outlining plans for the federal energy corridors came less than one week after the Bureau of Land Management released a final environmental impact statement for roughly 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors proposed by state officials in Wyoming, known as the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.

Federal regulators closely considered the crossover between the routes proposed for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative and being considered for the inter-state corridors, according to the West-wide Energy Corridor regional report released on Monday. Some of the corridors even overlap or run parallel to one another, the report noted.