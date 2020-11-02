Feds seek feedback on massive energy corridor cutting through Wyoming

A group of federal agencies have advanced a years-old plan to build an ambitious network of energy infrastructure corridors across the West.
On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Energy released a report outlining a revised plan for bulking up the nation's electricity transmission infrastructure and power grid. If the West-wide Energy Corridor is ultimately approved, many of the designated paths would snake throughout Wyoming.
The initial push to construct and upgrade energy transmission stretches back to 2005. Developers sought to "improve reliability," "relieve congestion," and ‘‘enhance the capability of the national grid to deliver electricity," according to an original notice published in the Federal Register. The designated corridor would cross through 11 Western states.
But the national project hit a hiccup when a team of environmental groups took the federal government to court over the plan in 2009, alleging it violated a suite of laws. The parties ultimately reached a settlement in 2012. That settlement agreement placed a series of requirements on the project to help protect wildlife and the surrounding communities when transmission lines start going up.
In short, building energy infrastructure can be tricky.
Land owned by the federal governments can cut through sensitive wildlife habitats or cultural sites. What's more, parcels of public land are rarely contiguous, meaning any proposed corridor has segments overlapping with private, state or tribal lands.
Monday's report outlining plans for the federal energy corridors came less than one week after the Bureau of Land Management released a final environmental impact statement for roughly 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors proposed by state officials in Wyoming, known as the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.
Federal regulators closely considered the crossover between the routes proposed for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative and being considered for the inter-state corridors, according to the West-wide Energy Corridor regional report released on Monday. Some of the corridors even overlap or run parallel to one another, the report noted.
A number of ambitious energy transmission projects are already being constructed or are in the late stages of planning in Wyoming. That includes segments of the Gateway West and Gateway South, as well as the TransWest Express Transmission Project. These lines will eventually help transport electricity, especially from new wind projects, to meet demand out West. Electricity sourced from coal and natural gas could also be transported.
An online form to submit input on the West-wide Energy Corridor is available at: https://corridoreis.anl.gov/involve/report-input/. The deadline to submit comments on the report is Jan. 31.
