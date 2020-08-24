Feds to offer more than 250,000 acres of public land in December oil and gas lease sale

"We are still refining our path forward for the September and December sales," Whiteman said.

Of the 260 total parcels being offered during the last auction of the year, 199 of the parcels were actually deferred in prior sales because they fell within greater sage grouse habitat.

These previously deferred parcels located in sage grouse habitat are not specifically referenced in the latest environmental assessment published by the Bureau of Land Management. (The environmental assessment only includes the 61 parcels nominated specifically for the December sales). The agency also did not provide a detailed reason for why the parcels were being offered now.

That has some conservationists worried.

"Because this is early on in the process, we really have no details about these previously deferred parcels," Alan Rogers, communications director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council, said during an interview on Friday.

"I am curious what may have changed in regards to these parcels, given some time in the past year they were deemed unsuitable for leasing, and now they're being rolled back in to the fourth quarter sale without much information," Rogers added. "I'm curious to hear how that decision was made."