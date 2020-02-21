Final analysis of Moneta Divide oil and gas project would allow 4,250 additional wells

The Bureau of Land Management released a final environmental review Friday of a closely-watched oil and gas project proposed for the heart of Wyoming.

The BLM's preferred plan would allow the company to drill the requested 4,250 additional wells, but it would require Aethon Energy Operating LLC to undertake water management tests, decrease disturbance of critical sage grouse habitat and increase the use of directional drilling wells on multi-use well pads, according to the final environmental statement. The agency will not render a final decision on the project until after receiving comments from the public and the governor.

The federal environmental review comes on the heels of state regulators' decision to deny the company’s request to release higher volumes of discharged water as part of the proposed expansion. A recent letter, obtained by conservation groups through a public records request, also revealed the company violated its existing permit by contaminating the nearby Alkali and Badwater creeks.

Aethon Energy applied to install 4,250 new wells on about 327,000 acres of land — the majority of which are public — about 40 miles east of Riverton. The company aims to produce 254 million barrels of oil and 18.16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas over the project's estimated 65-year lifespan, according to the BLM.