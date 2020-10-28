Final decision on massive pipeline initiative in Wyoming coming down the pike

Carbon dioxide can be injected into reservoirs to remove residual oil that traditional drilling processes did not extract. But companies need to be able to access carbon dioxide affordably. That’s where more uniquely purposed CO2 pipelines come in.

Operators could source carbon dioxide from natural hydrocarbon reservoirs or sequester it from existing power plants, according to the project proposal. It would then be transported along the pipeline corridor to oil fields.

University of Wyoming economist Chuck Mason called the initiative "a big-time unknown."

"We, as a state, first got interested in this I think — besides the idea of expanding the production of oil — we got interested in this because of the possibility of throwing a lifeline to coal power plants," Mason told the Star-Tribune. "I think that is coming along too late."

Yet the economist does still see potential in the corridors coming in handy to keep natural gas power plants alive in the future.