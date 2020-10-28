Final decision on massive pipeline initiative in Wyoming coming down the pike

The Bureau of Land Management released a final environmental assessment for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative, a massive project to expand the state’s pipeline infrastructure and help companies transport carbon dioxide for oil and gas development.
The final environmental impact statement reviews the potential consequences of pipeline development on sage grouse habitats, air quality, water resources, existing mineral industries and much more.
Following a public comment period and review by Wyoming's governor, the BLM will issue a record of decision on the project. But the release of the final environmental assessment stands as a significant milestone for the project. The proposal stretches back nearly a decade, to when then-Gov. Matt Mead held office.
By approving nearly 2,000 miles for potential pipelines on private, state and federal land, Wyoming could expedite the review process for future pipeline construction on federal land by energy companies, the state reasoned.
Gov. Mark Gordon lauded the finalization of the federal environmental review on Tuesday as "an important step" for Wyoming in its pursuit of expanding carbon capture, sequestration and utilization.
“The (Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative) is a first-of-its-kind project that incentivizes solutions to one of our nation’s most consequential ... environmental and economic challenges," Gordon said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Consolidated siting of pipeline projects, as proposed by the State, builds the foundation to minimize resource conflicts by utilizing existing corridors and co-locating infrastructure,” he added.
That said, the federal government’s ultimate endorsement of the proposal would not immediately authorize pipeline construction along the designated corridor. Companies hoping to build a pipeline within the approved corridor would still need to undergo additional review processes and permitting, leaving the exact outcomes of the project unknown.
Instead, a green light from federal regulators would approve amendments to several resource management plans applying to areas in central and western Wyoming.
Support Local Journalism
The BLM's review identified its "preferred alternative" as one that would amend several resource management plans, or RMPs, in order to designate new pipeline corridors across 1,111 acres of federal land for "carbon dioxide, enhanced oil recovery products or other compatible uses." amalgamation maybe I might write across
Why transport CO2?
The 200- to 300-foot-wide pipeline corridors would transport products related to carbon capture and enhanced oil recovery projects.
Carbon dioxide can be injected into reservoirs to remove residual oil that traditional drilling processes did not extract. But companies need to be able to access carbon dioxide affordably. That’s where more uniquely purposed CO2 pipelines come in.
Operators could source carbon dioxide from natural hydrocarbon reservoirs or sequester it from existing power plants, according to the project proposal. It would then be transported along the pipeline corridor to oil fields.
University of Wyoming economist Chuck Mason called the initiative "a big-time unknown."
"We, as a state, first got interested in this I think — besides the idea of expanding the production of oil — we got interested in this because of the possibility of throwing a lifeline to coal power plants," Mason told the Star-Tribune. "I think that is coming along too late."
Yet the economist does still see potential in the corridors coming in handy to keep natural gas power plants alive in the future.
"Right now, all the chatter is about capturing CO2 from flue gases at coal-fired power plants," he said. "It's pretty expensive and I don't know if it is ever going to get to the point where it is economically viable. (But) if this could be made to work for gas-fired power plants, then I think those guys are in the money."
Numerous public comments submitted to the federal agency outlined concern over increased greenhouse gas emissions, compromised air and water quality, wildlife disturbances, and a host of other environmental consequences associated with the proposed developments.
A cohort of environmental groups submitted a 90-page comment calling on the federal agency to halt the pipeline initiative, warning of grave risks it posed to the environment and public, according to the letter. They also fear the preemptive designation of the corridors would limit the federal agency's future environmental analyses or hamper the public's ability to protest specific projects down the road.
The proposed project cuts through nine BLM planning areas, triggering amendments to resource management plans. Therefore, the release of the final environmental review kicks off a 30-day public availability period. The governor will also have 60 days to review the assessment.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.