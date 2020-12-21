Final oil and gas lease sale of the year nets $7 million

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming expressed concern over the future of oil and natural gas development on federal land. President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Rep. Deb Haaland, an opponent of fracking, for the Department of Interior. The department would have the authority to institute changes to oil and gas lease sales. Given this and ongoing discussions about potential policies banning or limiting fracking on federal land, PAW said December’s lease sale was more important than ever.

“We welcome the lease sales as an investment in Wyoming communities, schools and workforce for the future,” Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the association, said in a written statement. “The oil and natural gas industry is the second-largest revenue source for the federal government after the IRS. Given the current economic climate, it would be shortsighted to cut off a critical source of funding for the federal government and a significant driver of the economy at a time when so many people are struggling.”

The BLM announced last month it would also move ahead in holding next year’s first sale in March, where it will offer 141 parcels covering 244,086 acres of federal land, with many in general and priority sage grouse habitat management areas.

