First local advisory group named to shape migration corridor policy in Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon has selected seven members to serve on the state’s first local migration corridor working group to offer guidance on one of the most critical big-game migratory pathways in the region, located in south central Wyoming. The Platte Valley Local Area Working Group will hold its first public meeting next month, according to an announcement released by the governor last week.

The first local group will consist of seven members: Diane Berger, Chris Williams, Kara Choquette, Pete Obermueller, Joe Parsons, David Willms and Ed Glode. The team represents a range of interests, including agriculture, industry, wildlife, conservation, hunting and recreation.

The governor reached out to the Carbon County Commission for recommendations on the appointments.

The formation of the team comes almost one year after the governor issued an executive order to preserve Wyoming’s wide-ranging migration corridors, which are vital to the survival of mule deer and pronghorn. The order sought to balance the economic needs of landowners and industries too, and was informed after months of discussion led by a statewide advisory group.

The new order called for the development of local working groups to help determine effective conservation opportunities and aid in the designation of new corridors.