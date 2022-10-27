Five more nuclear plants on the horizon for Wyoming, Utah

A second wave of advanced nuclear reactors could be coming to Wyoming.

TerraPower and PacifiCorp, the nuclear developer and electric utility aiming to build a first-of-its-kind facility at a retiring Wyoming coal plant before the end of the decade, announced plans Thursday to consider adding up to five more of the same design in PacifiCorp’s service territory by 2035.

PacifiCorp — parent company of Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power — supplies power to customers in six states: Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and California. But TerraPower is eyeing Wyoming and Utah, in particular, as it looks to commercialize Natrium, its sodium-cooled reactor.

“TerraPower is in this situation where we need to get this first project right, but we also want to ramp up to two units per year or three units per year, first in the Wyoming-Utah region. That's really going to be where we establish our base,” said TerraPower president and CEO Chris Levesque.

It’s been well over a year since TerraPower said it would build its first Natrium plant at one of four Wyoming coal-fired power plants, and 11 months since the company revealed it’d chosen Naughton Power Plant, just outside the tiny coal town of Kemmerer, as its flagship site — disappointing hopefuls in Glenrock, Gillette and Rock Springs.

“When we told those other communities they weren’t picked, I remember that day last November, we said, ‘You'll be considered in the future,’” Levesque said. “We stand by that.”

There’s no guarantee, however, that all, or any, of the remaining coal plants — Glenrock’s Dave Johnston, Gillette’s Wyodak and Rock Springs’ Jim Bridger — will turn out to be the right fit. To land a Natrium reactor, each must meet not only TerraPower’s site criteria but also the strict safety requirements set by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Under PacifiCorp’s most recent Integrated Resource Plan, released last September, Jim Bridger units 1 and 2 are scheduled for conversion to natural gas in 2024, and units 3 and 4 will retire in 2037. All four units at Dave Johnston will close in 2027. And Wyodak, the last to shutter, will stay open through 2039.

But those retirement dates could change in (or after) 2023. The utility has agreed since developing its last Integrated Resource Plan to issue requests for proposals for carbon capture and sequestration at Jim Bridger units 3 and 4 and Dave Johnston unit 4, which, if successful, could extend the lives of those units beyond the time frame of this nuclear expansion.

TerraPower and PacifiCorp expect to finish a joint feasibility study evaluating candidate locations by the end of 2023. They’re looking for sites “that have the same energy expertise and capabilities as our demonstration site,” according to a press release, and plan to involve community members in the process.

Sourcing uranium, a major concern for the company following uranium-rich Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, won’t be a focus of the feasibility study, Levesque said. He’s confident, though, that the U.S. will have the capacity to enrich uranium to the higher level required for Natrium by the time a second wave of reactors comes online — and that Wyoming will supply at least some of it.

“It ends up being the plant owners, people like PacifiCorp, who actually buy the fuel during the life of the plant, the same way they buy coal now,” Levesque said. “But I really believe there'll be a lot of new opportunity for Wyoming uranium miners.”

Scaling up has always been part of TerraPower’s plan. But the company expects the permitting process for its first reactor — not expected to be complete until at least 2026 — to be longer and more complicated than for subsequent Natrium projects.

It’s an ambitious timeline.

TerraPower is banking on a $2 billion grant, allocated by Congress in an effort to accelerate nuclear deployment and awarded to the company by the Department of Energy, to help fund its work in Kemmerer. The reactor has to be operational by 2028 to qualify for those federal funds.

The first approval is critical to the success of the technology. But that’s not stopping TerraPower.

“I would fully expect to be starting new Natrium projects before we receive the operating license for Kemmerer,” Levesque said. “The urgency is really there to bring carbon-free electricity to the grid, so we can't afford to wait.”