For Wyoming oil and gas industry, losses still to come

What does oil's negative price mean for Wyoming? "Everybody in Wyoming should be concerned about this,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement.

For every rig shut down, roughly 100 workers are displaced. The state’s active drilling rigs have fallen by 70 percent since February, going from 20 to a mere six rigs, according to the state’s Economic Analysis Division. In a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon, the association predicted the loss of at least 1,200 Wyoming jobs during the pandemic in the oil and gas fields.

Jobless numbers in Wyoming continued to climb last week, with a total of 3,294 initial unemployment claims, in addition to the ongoing 15,735 the state is still processing from previous weeks. Over 400 of last week's initial claims came from the mining, oil and gas extraction sector, according to Workforce Services data.

If demand or storage capacity remains scarce in the coming weeks, Obermueller, of Wyoming's Petroleum Association, predicts the U.S. oil and gas industry will be in a very similar position they were in Monday, when prices for the U.S. crude benchmark tumbled into the negatives.

The number one thing the state could do to support operators would be to provide additional flexibility on leasing terms, according to Obermueller.