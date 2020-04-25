For Wyoming oil and gas industry, losses still to come

Nearly a week after the country witnessed one of the largest oil price drops in history, the U.S. crude industry is still picking up the pieces and bracing for more turmoil.
On Monday, West Texas Intermediate contracts for May sold at a whopping negative $40 per barrel, plummeting roughly 300 percent a day before the deadline to purchase May contracts. For almost two months, Wyoming operators have already been pummeled by a global price war and a precipitous drop in fuel demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But the worst may be yet to come for the oil and gas sector here, as adequate storage remains an issue.
West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for oil, showed some signs of rebounding throughout the week, at least rising above zero dollars a barrel. Yet the price for oil remains historically low, and a full recovery in energy markets appears far off. For now, the price for crude oil is still too low to make oil extraction in even the most lucrative plays feasible. The realized price for Wyoming sweet crude falls lower than West Texas Intermediate.
"I can tell you that basically every member I am talking to is shutting in wells, and shutting them in at a very fast rate," said Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
What happened?
Earlier this month, nearly two dozen countries agreed to limit oil production beginning in May to offset the glut in crude brought on by the pandemic.
Spearheaded by leading producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S., the deal will remove 9.7 million barrels of oil from the market daily. Nevertheless, production has continued in the weeks leading up to the deal taking effect, leaving the world awash in crude with nowhere to put it.
"If anything, the negative prices were indicative of the fact that there’s too much oil on the market and not enough storage," said Mark Watson, supervisor at the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. "If you go in on the last day and there’s now storage for oil, you can’t sell the contract and you’re stuck with a thousand barrels of oil."
Measures taken to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections have slashed petroleum consumption to the lowest levels the U.S. Energy Information Administration has recorded since it began collecting this data in the early 1990s.
The balance between supply and demand of oil can be fragile. Right now, there's way too much oil because there's little demand. This glut has driven prices down. For every dollar lost on the price of oil, the state of Wyoming sustains an annual loss of $12.5 million, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
"Everybody in Wyoming should be concerned about this,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement.
For every rig shut down, roughly 100 workers are displaced. The state’s active drilling rigs have fallen by 70 percent since February, going from 20 to a mere six rigs, according to the state’s Economic Analysis Division. In a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon, the association predicted the loss of at least 1,200 Wyoming jobs during the pandemic in the oil and gas fields.
Jobless numbers in Wyoming continued to climb last week, with a total of 3,294 initial unemployment claims, in addition to the ongoing 15,735 the state is still processing from previous weeks. Over 400 of last week's initial claims came from the mining, oil and gas extraction sector, according to Workforce Services data.
If demand or storage capacity remains scarce in the coming weeks, Obermueller, of Wyoming's Petroleum Association, predicts the U.S. oil and gas industry will be in a very similar position they were in Monday, when prices for the U.S. crude benchmark tumbled into the negatives.
The number one thing the state could do to support operators would be to provide additional flexibility on leasing terms, according to Obermueller.
"If your lease position is threatened by COVID-19 or the market reaction, it's obviously a benefit to operators but also to the state, to not kick operators off a lease or force them into an economic decision in this absolutely upside-down world," he said. "If operators lose their lease positions and have to totally start from scratch when we get through this, then any recovery in Wyoming will be longer than it needs to be."
The Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investment as well as the Department of Revenue are considering requests from oil and gas companies for deferments or exceptions on a "case-by-case" basis.
Additionally, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission temporarily lifted the state's conservation tax requirement for oil and gas producers in light of the economic downturn.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.