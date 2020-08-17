Forest Service approves controversial forest management project in southeastern Wyoming

Part of the impetus to develop the long-term forest management plan came in response to the uptick in frequency and severity of wildfires in the region.

“LaVA will give us a long-term foundation to implement fuels reduction projects that reduce the risk of catastrophic fire,” Bacon continued. “There will be real benefits to reducing threats to public and firefighter safety, damage to property, as well as natural and cultural resources.”

Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities spokeswoman Dena Egenhoff participated in the development of the LaVA project and said she was pleased with the outcome. Utilities in the area depend on several reservoirs located on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service to supply drinking water. For that reason alone, Egenhoff said active watershed management is crucial.

“The healthier and more resilient the forest is can only benefit our water and water quality,” she said.

“We’re seeing more intense fires,” she added. Recently a fire around the town of Keystone decimated one of the watersheds the city relies on, causing the board to shut down the collection structure because of poor water quality.