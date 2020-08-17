Forest Service approves controversial forest management project in southeastern Wyoming

The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday approved a controversial forest restoration project in southeastern Wyoming aimed at addressing mountain pine beetle infestation, the severity of wildfires and other shifting forest vegetation conditions.
The Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project, known as LaVA, grants the Forest Service the authority to remove and sell beetle-killed timber, with the goal of reducing the risk of wildfires and improving overall forest conditions. The plan’s approval also allows several types of forest management treatments to occur across 288,000 acres throughout the next 15 years, including prescribed burns and tree thinning in the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountain ranges.
Thursday’s record of decision marks the completion of the environmental review required under the National Environmental Policy Act. Accomplishing the condition-based review affords agencies the flexibility to execute smaller management projects over the next 15 years, without triggering another full federal environmental review.
“The LaVA project decision will provide us an amazing opportunity to increase the pace and scale of landscape restoration on the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountain ranges,” Forest Supervisor Russ Bacon said. “As I look out the window today at the large smoke columns from active fires in Colorado, it reminds me why we undertook LaVA in the first place.”
Part of the impetus to develop the long-term forest management plan came in response to the uptick in frequency and severity of wildfires in the region.
“LaVA will give us a long-term foundation to implement fuels reduction projects that reduce the risk of catastrophic fire,” Bacon continued. “There will be real benefits to reducing threats to public and firefighter safety, damage to property, as well as natural and cultural resources.”
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities spokeswoman Dena Egenhoff participated in the development of the LaVA project and said she was pleased with the outcome. Utilities in the area depend on several reservoirs located on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service to supply drinking water. For that reason alone, Egenhoff said active watershed management is crucial.
“The healthier and more resilient the forest is can only benefit our water and water quality,” she said.
“We’re seeing more intense fires,” she added. Recently a fire around the town of Keystone decimated one of the watersheds the city relies on, causing the board to shut down the collection structure because of poor water quality.
Egenhoff, who is also a hydrologist, is confident the project’s approval will enable her team to collaborate with other agencies on forest management projects more efficiently and effectively to ultimately increase the forest’s health and protect the area’s watersheds.
Long time coming
The idea to institute a sweeping forest management strategy in the southeastern region of Wyoming started in 2017 under the Healthy Forest Restoration Act.
Along the way, the Forest Service has worked with several local, state and federal agencies. A previous version of the environmental impact statement was withdrawn in 2019 after the review period attracted substantial objection from the public. A modified environmental impact statement and draft record of decision were finalized and published in April.
In response, nearly 100 comments were submitted, a majority in opposition to the plan.
Multiple conservation groups have adamantly objected to the project since its inception, saying the proposed treatment methods will cause irreparable damage on the wildlife and habitats in the Medicine Bow National Forest and beyond. Home to a pair of mountain ranges, the assessed area is bursting with biodiversity that could be unintentionally compromised by intensive logging and construction, they said.
“Over all this time, our concerns have remained unaddressed and therefore unchanged,” Connie Wilbert, director of the Sierra Club Chapter of Wyoming, told the Star-Tribune. “We have tried and tried to get the Forest Service to do a better job identifying what the environmental impacts of this project will be, and they have refused to do that.”
The decision allows for substantial clearing and commercial harvesting of timber, along with road construction.
The revised decision does decrease the permitted acreage of the treatment areas by 20%, or 123,000 acres, to avoid disturbing roadless areas. The Forest Service will have the authority to do stand initiation (like clear-cut logging) on 86,119 acres, intermediate logging on 149,550 acres and other treatments on 52,331 acres.
Wilbert is also concerned the conditioned-based NEPA analysis will bar the public from participating in yet-to-be-determined treatments and limit substantive environmental reviews for each management project.
“The problem is they want to approve a very far-reaching plan without any details of actual environmental impacts on the ground,” Wilbert said. “And they are not going to do any environmental analysis when they do specific projects.”
Though the specifics of the plan remain subject to the Forest Services’ discretion over the next 15 years, as part of the plan, the agency will prepare “supplemental information reports” every five years to assess the effects of treatment processes on the environment.
