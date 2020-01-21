Former Blackjewel mines will stay open despite dispute over shovels

It's been nearly seven months since coal operator Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy and ground a pair of Wyoming coal mines to a halt. Though the two Powder River Basin mines have since reopened under a new owner, controversies linked to the previous owner continue to haunt the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines — from alleged unpaid debts, environmental violations and even fraud allegations.
Federal bankruptcy Judge Frank Volk heard arguments related to several of the conflicts during a Wednesday court hearing in West Virginia, but left the majority of legal issues unresolved.
One such dispute leftover from the summer's unprecedented bankruptcy involved Komatsu Mining Corporation, an equipment company with multiple locations in Wyoming.
For months, the equipment company has reprimanded Eagle Specialty Materials, the Wyoming coal mines' new owner, for not providing adequate compensation for continued use of two of Komatsu's coal mining shovels.
When Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy and later sold the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines to Eagle Specialty Materials, the October sales agreement stipulated that Komatsu and the mines' new owner would "work in good faith to attempt to reach a consensual agreement with respect to ESM's acquisition of some or all of the Shovels."
But almost four months later, that agreement has yet to come to fruition due to an ongoing dispute over the amount of money still owed to Komatsu for the shovels.
"The parties have been unable to resolve their differences," Eagle Specialty Materials stated in court documents.
Now, Komatsu wants its shovels back.
But Eagle Specialty Materials warned Tuesday the coal facilities would grind to a halt if the company lost the two industrial shovels.
"The Shovels are absolutely essential to the operation of the mines in Wyoming," Eagle Specialty Materials stated in an objection filed Tuesday. "At all times the Shovels were considered part of Blackjewel’s assets. If the Automatic Stay is lifted, the two Wyoming mines will not be able to operate, and hundreds of coal miners and related workers will immediately be out of work leaving their financial future in doubt. This would be a devastating result."
During testimony in bankruptcy court Wednesday, counsel for Komatsu said the equipment company was nearing a deal with Eagle Specialty Materials and requested permission to continue negotiations with the coal company. The continuance would prevent the need for an additional court hearing, the attorney reasoned.
"We are still struggling to get a settlement and payment (for the shovels)," said Komatsu's attorney. "... (But) I think we finally have a grip on what it is Eagle Specialty Materials is trying to get out of this."
The judge gave the two side another 30 days to work things out. In the meantime, the shovels will remain at the Wyoming mines.
Mounting environmental concerns
Wyoming is not the only state contending with the specter of Blackjewel's bankruptcy.
The Powder River Basin Resource Council along with seven fellow conservation and landowner groups across the nation sent a letter to the bankruptcy judge last night accusing the Blackjewel of "severe" environmental violations at its idling coal mines peppered across the country.
When Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy on July 1, it did so with a pile of unmet land, water and safety fines at several of its over two dozen facilities. Blackjewel has continued to not comply with the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Art or the Clean Water Act throughout the country, the groups alleged. After failing to secure sufficient interim funding to keep its coal facilities operational during bankruptcy proceedings, Blackjewel shuttered 32 mines across Wyoming, West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky.
The company has since auctioned off several of its coal mines, but 57 of its 300 mining permits still do not have buyers. The unclaimed permits — dotted throughout West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky — carry steep liabilities. Several mines will likely be liquidated, and therefore abandoned, if no buyer bites. Insufficient reclamation, or cleanup, bonds at these abandoned sites could leave states drowning in hefty remediation costs down the road, environmental groups cautioned in the letter.
Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner defended the company's practices: "The Debtors and their professionals have acted, and continue to act, in a timely and reasonable manner in addressing the important environmental issues in existence at the beginning of the case," Lerner wrote in a letter to the court.
Though Lerner admitted Blackjewel entered bankruptcy with "environmental violations and significant reclamation issues," he assured the judge the company was working to "diligently address them as quickly as possible."
"Our main concern is that these mine sites ... as they are sitting, the conditions are degrading," an attorney for Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet told the judge Wednesday. "And ultimately increasing the cost of reclamation ... and basically that much of that burden will fall on the citizens."
She asked Blackjewel to provide an inventory of all permits to help the public and state discern which mines may be abandoned in the near future.
"We've been trying to track this as much as possible through the docket, but it has been very difficult," the attorney noted.
The court declined to take action, but called for "spirited negotiations and information exchange" in the meantime to address the alleged violations threatening the health and safety of the public. Volk requested an update from the relevant parties within 14 days, and another hearing in 30 days.
"These matters are quite serious and as soon as all parties can wrap their hands around them ... the better off everyone is going to be," Volk declared.
'Garden variety' discovery
The federal bankruptcy court also considered allowing lawyers to investigate the former CEO of Blackjewel, Jeff Hoops, but ultimately requested additional negotiations take place first.
On Jan. 10, attorneys for Blackjewel, along with the creditors, asked a federal judge to allow lawyers earlier this month to examine the finances of the insolvent company's former CEO and his family as part of a legal discovery process. Debtors and other creditors involved in Blackjewel’s bankruptcy saga want to investigate the company’s former CEO for allegedly stealing tens of millions of dollars for personal gain, court documents reveal.
Former CEO Hoops filed an objection to Blackjewel's motion on Tuesday, calling the requested legal discovery "extraordinary, intrusive and overwhelmingly burdensome," according to court documents.
Attorneys for Hoops allege that lawyers for Blackjewel continue to have unfettered access to all email servers and financial documents before and after the bankruptcy began on July 1.
"This allegation is not only patently false, but is belied by multiple representations made by the Debtors’ counsel to this Court," Hoops' attorney stated in court documents.
Blackjewel attorney Lerner countered Hoops' characterization of the discovery request in court Wednesday, calling it a "garden variety" bankruptcy request for discovery and not burdensome.
But the judge called Blackjewel's discovery request "exceedingly broad" and "not in the nature of typical civil discovery." He also urged counsel for Blackjewel and Hoops to sit down to discuss the nature of the requests and "draw the strings a little more tightly."
Another bankruptcy hearing will be held in two weeks.
