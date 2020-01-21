Former Blackjewel mines will stay open despite dispute over shovels

Though Lerner admitted Blackjewel entered bankruptcy with "environmental violations and significant reclamation issues," he assured the judge the company was working to "diligently address them as quickly as possible."

Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner defended the company's practices: "The Debtors and their professionals have acted, and continue to act, in a timely and reasonable manner in addressing the important environmental issues in existence at the beginning of the case," Lerner wrote in a letter to the court.

The company has since auctioned off several of its coal mines, but 57 of its 300 mining permits still do not have buyers. The unclaimed permits — dotted throughout West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky — carry steep liabilities. Several mines will likely be liquidated, and therefore abandoned, if no buyer bites. Insufficient reclamation, or cleanup, bonds at these abandoned sites could leave states drowning in hefty remediation costs down the road, environmental groups cautioned in the letter.

"Our main concern is that these mine sites ... as they are sitting, the conditions are degrading," an attorney for Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet told the judge Wednesday. "And ultimately increasing the cost of reclamation ... and basically that much of that burden will fall on the citizens."

She asked Blackjewel to provide an inventory of all permits to help the public and state discern which mines may be abandoned in the near future.

"We've been trying to track this as much as possible through the docket, but it has been very difficult," the attorney noted.

The court declined to take action, but called for "spirited negotiations and information exchange" in the meantime to address the alleged violations threatening the health and safety of the public. Volk requested an update from the relevant parties within 14 days, and another hearing in 30 days.

"These matters are quite serious and as soon as all parties can wrap their hands around them ... the better off everyone is going to be," Volk declared.

'Garden variety' discovery

The federal bankruptcy court also considered allowing lawyers to investigate the former CEO of Blackjewel, Jeff Hoops, but ultimately requested additional negotiations take place first.

On Jan. 10, attorneys for Blackjewel, along with the creditors, asked a federal judge to allow lawyers earlier this month to examine the finances of the insolvent company's former CEO and his family as part of a legal discovery process. Debtors and other creditors involved in Blackjewel’s bankruptcy saga want to investigate the company’s former CEO for allegedly stealing tens of millions of dollars for personal gain, court documents reveal.

Former CEO Hoops filed an objection to Blackjewel's motion on Tuesday, calling the requested legal discovery "extraordinary, intrusive and overwhelmingly burdensome," according to court documents.

Attorneys for Hoops allege that lawyers for Blackjewel continue to have unfettered access to all email servers and financial documents before and after the bankruptcy began on July 1.

"This allegation is not only patently false, but is belied by multiple representations made by the Debtors’ counsel to this Court," Hoops' attorney stated in court documents.

Blackjewel attorney Lerner countered Hoops' characterization of the discovery request in court Wednesday, calling it a "garden variety" bankruptcy request for discovery and not burdensome.

But the judge called Blackjewel's discovery request "exceedingly broad" and "not in the nature of typical civil discovery." He also urged counsel for Blackjewel and Hoops to sit down to discuss the nature of the requests and "draw the strings a little more tightly."

Another bankruptcy hearing will be held in two weeks.