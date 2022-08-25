Former VP Pence slams Biden energy policies during Wyoming appearance

CHEYENNE — Former Vice President Mike Pence and both of Wyoming’s U.S. Senators decried Democrats’ energy policies and the actions of federal regulators during a conference here Thursday.

Speaking to members of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming at its annual Rockies Petroleum Conference, Pence warned of a left-wing “war on energy” intended to eradicate fossil fuels — which, he argued, “belong to the American people,” not the U.S. government.

“American energy is under attack, and the American energy industry is under attack. And it's because the radical left is in the saddle of Washington, D.C.,” he said.

Those in the oil and natural gas industry, he said, have likely had to withstand harsher criticism than any other group of American workers except police officers, even though “the vast majority of the American people are grateful for the work of our oil and gas industry every single day.”

Pence and Sen. John Barrasso blamed President Joe Biden’s energy policies for recent months’ high fuel prices and criticized his efforts to convince other oil-producing countries to boost output, instead of aiding the American companies that struggled after prices crashed early in the pandemic.

“He's going to Iran, he’s going to Venezuela, he’s been to Saudi Arabia, saying, ‘Please make more oil, send it to the United States,’” Barrasso, who regularly faults Biden’s energy policy decisions for high prices, said. He continued, raising his voice, “We have it here!”

U.S. oil and gas production rebounded slowly over the last two years. Like past presidents, but unlike many foreign leaders, Biden has little influence over private companies’ decisions. But presidents’ policy decisions can have significant impacts on the industry in the long run — a factor oil and gas trade groups say makes companies hesitant to invest in new development, especially on federal lands.

“I think public policies advanced by the new administration have been a factor,” Frank Macchiarola, a vice president of the American Petroleum Institute, a national oil and gas trade group, told the Star-Tribune in March. “I don’t think they’re by any means the primary factor.”

Former President Donald Trump proved his commitment to the industry repeatedly while in office, Pence said. His administration greenlit the Keystone XL pipeline, expedited a raft of other oil and gas industry projects and left the Paris Agreement, under which 192 countries pledged to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius.

Then, “in bowing to the radical left environmental agenda,” Pence said, Biden canceled Keystone and rejoined the Paris Agreement, and “shut down oil and gas lease sales from vast public lands, blocking the American people from resources.” The Biden administration conducted its first onshore oil and gas lease sale — typically held each quarter — in June.

“Now, I know President Biden likes to call it Putin’s price hike. But I’d have to tell you, the truth is gasoline prices had soared by 52% before the first shot was fired in Ukraine,” Pence said.

Just as Biden has limited sway over U.S. companies’ actions, though, neither he nor those companies has much control over energy markets, particularly the oil market. Prices are shaped more by international oil cartel OPEC, which counts Iraq, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia among its members.

Oil prices plummeted briefly into the negatives near the start of the pandemic because demand collapsed — and because of a short-lived price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that forced OPEC and other allied oil producers to curb output to stabilize prices. Those countries kept production low even after demand recovered, and pushed prices up around the world instead.

Nine in 10 Americans support developing U.S. oil and gas, rather than relying on imports, according to a poll released in March by the American Petroleum Association. But Pew Research Center reported in May that 67% favor prioritizing renewable energy and other low-carbon options over fossil fuels.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis said Republicans “were at a low ebb, kind of like we are right now,” when she was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008.

Thursday’s speakers called on the audience to mobilize other supporters of the oil and gas industry in order to “take back” the House and Senate during the 2022 election and the White House in 2024.

Wyoming, Pence said, “is just 75 days away from a great victory for American energy independence.”